Social Democrats place election ads in newspapers

According to expectations, a general election will be called today by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Suggestions that an announcement will be made have been further backed up by the appearance this morning of election-related ads in Danish newspapers, placed by Frederiksen’s Social Democratic party.

The ads don’t directly confirm a general election, but do explicitly mention it, saying “Reality is about working together. The election is about who can make it happen”.

Major newspapers Jyllands-Posten, Berlingske and Politiken all carry the ad this morning.

Electricity price could be 0 kroner at 2pm today

The market price of electricity could confound the zeitgeist and fall to 0 kroner for a short period around 2pm this afternoon, according to broadcaster DR.

Data from electricity exchange Nord Pool predicts that electricity will cost nothing this afternoon because of windy weather across Europe. That will result in huge electricity production from both on- and offshore wind turbines.

Combined with solar energy, which doesn’t factor in when electricity prices fall at night but does in the afternoon, this will force the market price of electricity to zero.

Before you connect everything to the grid at 2pm, keep in mind that electricity won’t be completely free to consumers. Transport costs and taxes of around 1.40 kroner still apply, DR notes.

Parliament to consult on energy relief cheques

A parliamentary committee has been called by energy minister Dan Jørgensen.

The committee will discuss future one-off relief payments similar to the 6,000-kroner “heating cheque” paid directly to around 400,000 eligible homes in Denmark in August, in a measure to help households cope with soaring energy bills.

The payments have been criticised after media reported a significant amount had been sent in error to ineligible homes.

Jørgensen wants to discuss whether a similar model to the energy relief could be used again in future, DR reports.

Sweden, Denmark and Norway block Nord Stream from examining pipeline

Nord Stream, the company which owns and operates the gas pipeline hit by suspected sabotage last month, has said it cannot examine the pipeline because it has not been given permission by the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian authorities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nord Stream AG, the company which owns and operates the pipelines, said it had so far been unable to carry out its own inspections.

“As of today, Nord Stream AG is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits,” the company, which is 51 percent owned by the Russian gas giant Gazprom, wrote.

