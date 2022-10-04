Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN DENMARK

INTERVIEW: Does Denmark have a distinct management style?

The Local's Emma Firth interviewed Jakob Lauring, Professor at Aarhus University and researcher of cross-cultural management, about the Danish style of leadership.

Published: 4 October 2022 15:45 CEST
A typical Danish workplace is informal with no clear hierarchies. Illustration file photo: Celina Dahl/Ritzau Scanpix

Does Denmark have a distinctive management style?

“I would guess so. Of course it’s somewhat in line with other Northern European styles, which is relatively democratic with a low power style. In a Danish workplace, everyone can voice an opinion and even managers need to ask employees for their point. This is similar to Norway and Sweden but it’s been argued that the Danish style is more informal and less consensus-seeking than other Nordic countries.

“If you compare Danish management to Germany and the U.K., it is quite different. There are not many layers in the Danish company, perhaps just three layers of employee, middle manager and top manager. In a British organisation for example there are seven to eight layers.

“The Nordic style of management is more similar but that’s the same with the cultural values in those countries.”

Where does the Danish leadership style come from?

“It relates to national cultural values, which in Denmark are about having equality and respect for everyone. Whether it’s always fulfilled, we don’t know but the idea is there and it’s something to strive for. Participation, involvement and inclusion are key elements of it. It’s perceived negatively if people are striving for power.

“In Denmark, the ideal manager is very much part of the workforce. They help the workforce with the job and do not have to actually lead them. This idea of being equal can mean it’s more demanding for workers, especially the lower levels as they are expected to know what do do by themselves and get on with things when they run out of work.

“This can be hard cross-culturally. If Danish managers go abroad, they can get quite frustrated that people don’t organise themselves and take initiative.”

Does this leadership style cause cultural clashes? 

“Yes, it seems to be generally that when Danish managers go abroad, they expect far too much from the workers. But these workers don’t have the salary that goes with the Danish responsibility, so they’re not interested in taking that on. Something core to Danish workplace relations, is that everyone wants to take responsibility, that’s how you get status. In the UK for example, it is more to have a form of power and some managers lead but don’t take part in the work.”

What challenges do people face when they move to Denmark to work?

“When foreign people come to work in Denmark, it takes time for them to get used to an informal way of working and a lot of informal values.

“In a Danish workplace, there are no clear hierarchies, so it is much more of a cultural balance of taking responsibility and having freedom.

“For example, if there’s fruit in the office, you can take it freely. But some people might come and take it home to their family. This is not allowed but it’s not a written rule, you’re just expected to know. Similarly, your workplace may say you can work from home but really only for two days a week. But there are no written rules on that. We don’t have explicit rules but they are still there and Danish people know when not to step over the line.

“So it can be quite difficult for foreign workers to know, ‘What is my responsibility and what is my freedom?'”

How good is Denmark’s work-life balance for managers?

“Denmark is usually known to have fairly good work life balance but in a family, both parents tend to work full-time.

“The standard working week is 37 hours and there’s some flexibility, so for example one parent can go into work early and the other come home later, so you can be with your children. But it also means that all children are in nursery or kindergarten. It is very uncommon for one parent not to have a career, or to be at home with children. So you can say work-life balance is quite good but it also means both people are quite busy.”

For members

WORKING IN DENMARK

What wages can you expect to earn in Denmark?

At an average of €46.90/hour, workers in Denmark earn the highest hourly wage in the European Union. But how do different professions stack up?

Published: 26 July 2022 14:55 CEST
Using Statistics Denmark data from 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, the Local Denmark has compiled a table with a sampling of average salaries across industries. We’ve rounded to the nearest hundred kroner and used the average exchange rate for 2020 to determine yearly salary in euros (again rounding to the nearest hundred euros). 

And remember, these numbers are before SKAT — the Danish tax agency — takes its cut. Income tax rates in Denmark are progressive and vary based on where you live, with Copenhagen income taxes ranging from a floor of 37 percent to a maximum of 53 percent. 

READ MORE: Why is Denmark opposed to an EU minimum wage? 

Service Industry and Tourism 

Snopes, the viral internet fact-checking site, famously validated claims that Danish McDonald’s workers in Denmark earn over US$20 an hour, which many Americans rejected as impossible. But possible it is — waiters and bartenders make an average of more than 26,000 kroner a month, and all without tips! 

Waiters and bartenders 26,800 kroner/month  €43,100 per year
Cleaners (private, hotel, and office) 29,000  €46,700
Hotel managers  49,500  €79,600
Restaurant managers  61,800  €99,400
Hotel receptionists  31,000  €49,900

READ MORE: What’s the tipping culture in Denmark? 

Healthcare 

As of the first quarter of 2022, just under 198,000 people in Denmark were working in healthcare, accounting for seven percent of the entire labour force. Nurses are in particular demand after a wave of resignations following strikes in summer of 2021. 

Medical doctors 63,600 kroner/month €102,300 per year
Specialists  87,800  €141,200
Nurses 42,200 €67,900
Midwives  41,000  €65,900
Dentists  61,200  €98,400
Pharmacists 65,500  €105,400
Psychologists 48,300  €77,700

READ MORE: Denmark must do more to avoid shortage of nurses: health authority

Education 

Denmark offers public education for toddlers all the way though to graduate students, and has the bills to back it up. In 2020, Denmark invested more than 6 percent of its total GDP in education, according to Eurostat. 

University and higher education teachers   49,600 kroner/month €79,800 per year
Vocational education teacher  43,700  €70,300
Secondary education teachers  50,300  €80,900
Primary school  and early childhood  41,000  €66,000
Language teachers 47,500  €76,400

Creative Industries  

International hits like Borgen and the Chestnut Man have made Danish actors household names. But screenwriters, producers and other industry creatives have been pushing for fairer rights-sharing and compensation agreements with streaming giants like Netflix — with mixed results. 

Photographers  39,000 kroner/month €62,700 / year
Authors, journalists and linguists  49,000  €78,800
Graphic and multimedia designers 40,400 €65,000
Public relations 48,400 €77,900
Advertising and marketing  49,000 €78,800
Film, stage, and related directors and producers 43,900 €70,600

READ MORE: How streaming is pushing Danish film to breaking point 

Technology and IT 

Software developers  57,600 kroner/month €92,700 / year
Web and multimedia developers  47,700 €76,700
Applications programmers  60,000 €96,500

Engineering 

Just like any other country, engineers in Denmark take home a tidy sum, with mining engineers leading the pack. 

Mechanical Engineers 59,000 kroner/month €94,900 / year
Chemical Engineers 65,000 €104,600
Mining engineers, metallurgists and related professionals  82,600 €132,900
Electronics engineers  61,200 €98,400

READ MORE: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national 

Miscellaneous 

To round out our list, we’ve chosen some roles you might encounter in your everyday life, or in a Richard Scarry illustration. You can explore the full data sheet provided by Statistics Denmark here

Lawyers 65,600 €105,500 / year
Air traffic controllers  72,000 €115,800
Airplane pilots 81,600 €131,300
Veterinarians  53,000 €85,300
Police officers 42,700 €68,700
Building and related trades workers (excluding electricians) 38,200 €61,500
Painters 34,200 €55,000
Car, taxi and van drivers  30,100 €48,400
Garbage and recycling collectors 39,000 €62,700
Bus and tram drivers 32,500 €52,279

