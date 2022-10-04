For members
WORKING IN DENMARK
INTERVIEW: Does Denmark have a distinct management style?
The Local's Emma Firth interviewed Jakob Lauring, Professor at Aarhus University and researcher of cross-cultural management, about the Danish style of leadership.
Published: 4 October 2022 15:45 CEST
A typical Danish workplace is informal with no clear hierarchies. Illustration file photo: Celina Dahl/Ritzau Scanpix
What wages can you expect to earn in Denmark?
At an average of €46.90/hour, workers in Denmark earn the highest hourly wage in the European Union. But how do different professions stack up?
Published: 26 July 2022 14:55 CEST
