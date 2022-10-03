Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Take a warm jumper to work

Schools, educational institutions and public workplaces – as well as private workplaces wishing to do so – are now running their thermostats at 19 degrees Celsius as one of a number of measures implemented or recommended by the government to save energy in the coming months.

Normally, thermostats are at least a couple of degrees warmer than this, but this year’s fyringssæson or heating season will be a thrifty one due to inflation and potential energy shortages.

The measure came into effect on October 1st, so now’s the time to start bringing that chunky woollen jumper with you to work.

Security policy report to be published

A major report on Denmark’s security situation, the Zilmer report, will be published today. The report is scheduled to be presented at a briefing at royal residence Fredensborg Palace north of Copenhagen.

According to broadcaster DR, the report makes for bleak reading, with threats against Denmark piling up as the international security situation deteriorates.

An analysis in the report, “Danish security and defence towards 2035”, posits that a new iron curtain is likely to fall over Europe in coming years and that nuclear arsenals will grow.

Denmark to send howitzers to Ukraine

Denmark, along with Germany and Norway, will supply Ukraine with 16 armoured howitzer artillery systems from next year, Berlin said yesterday. Kyiv has sought heavier weapons to boost its fightback against Russia.

The weapons will be produced in Slovakia, with delivery to Ukraine to begin in 2023.

The three countries agreed to jointly finance the procurement of the Slovakian Zuzana-2 guns at a cost of 92 million euros, the defence ministry in Berlin said.

Danish Red Cross brings in 12.8 millioner kroner in national fundraiser

Sunday’s annual Red Cross fundraising day resulted in the charity receiving 12.8 million kroner in donations.

The total amount is 2.5 million kroner less than was raised in 2021, but Secretary General Anders Ladekarl praised the charity of Danes during a time of economic hardship.

“We are experiencing a lot of goodwill to donate,” he told news wire Ritzau.