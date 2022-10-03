Read news from:
Gas still leaking from Nord Stream 2: Swedish Coast Guard

Sweden's coast guard said on Monday it could no longer see any leaks from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, but a smaller leak from Nord Stream 2 was still visible.

Published: 3 October 2022 20:37 CEST
One of the Swedish Coast Guard's planes. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard

“The larger leak is now no longer visible on the surface while the smaller one instead has increased slightly,” the coast guard said in a statement.

The observations were made during an overflight on Monday at around 8am of the two pipelines suspected to have been damaged in an act of sabotage, it added.

“At that time, the smaller leak was approximately 30 metres in diameter,” the coast guard said.

A spokesman for the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines, Nord Stream AG, said on Saturday that the leaking from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had stopped because an equilibrium had been reached between the gas and water pressure.

Gazprom, which owns 51 percent of the pipeline project, said Monday “it was working to lower the pressure in the B line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline” by pumping out the natural gas of the pipe, so that the pipeline could be examined safely.

Both Nord Stream 1 and 2 are made up of two lines and both leaks on Nord Stream 2 were on the A line.

The Russian energy giant added that it did not rule out the possibility that the Nord Stream 2 B pipeline could still be used to deliver gas.

“If the decision is taken to start deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 B-line, natural gas will be pumped into the pipeline after the integrity of the system has been checked and the supervisory authorities have confirmed such a possibility,” Gazprom said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Built in parallel to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Nord Stream 2 was intended to double the capacity for Russian gas imports to Germany. But Berlin blocked the opening of the newly-completed Nord Stream 2 in the days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

All of the leaks, which were discovered on Monday last week, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm. Both Washington and Moscow have denied responsibility.

Danish authorities had estimated that all the gas trapped in the pipelines would have escaped by Sunday. Two of the leaks are located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish one.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas before they fell victim to apparent sabotage.

Denmark delays closure of three power plants

Three Danish power plants scheduled to be shut down by next year will remain in operation until the summer of 2024.

Published: 3 October 2022 16:33 CEST
The three power plants – two of which are in Jutland with one in Zealand – will not be decommissioned as planned, the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Critical Supplies said in a statement.

“We are unfortunately in a situation where a cold winter can affect Danish electricity security. We will do everything we can to avoid Danes having no electricity in their sockets and to make ourselves independent of Putin’s gas, and we are therefore delaying the closure of three power plants,” environment, energy and critical supplies minister Dan Jørgensen said in the statement.

The primary role of the retained power plants will be to provide a supplement to existing power sources in Denmark, including wind power, over the coming two winters to avoid the need for power cuts if the system come under strain, according to the ministry.

A cold winter or low level could result in intermittent strain on the system, the ministry has assessed.

READ ALSO: Could Denmark suffer electricity blackouts this winter?

The three power stations to be given the temporary reprieve are Kyndbyværket, located on Zealand, and Esbjergværket and Studstrupværket in Jutland.

The three power stations will remain open until summer 2024.

Parliament is in support of the decision, the ministry said in the statement.

According to the ministry, a section of the Studstrupværket plant stopped operating in April this year but has the capacity to produce 360 megawatts, while the Kyndbyværket’s block 21 stopped operating in 2020. It can produce 260 megawatts.

At Esbjergværket, a part of the station termed block 3, scheduled to be shut off next April, will now continue to operate for at least another year.

All three power plants are operated by Ørsted, Denmark’s largest power company.

In a statement, Ørsted said it would “comply with the authorities’ order and will now prepare and maintain facilities and obtain staff to operate them”.

“It is still our view that we as a society should phase out the use of gas, oil and coal as soon as possible but we are in the middle of a European energy crisis and we will naturally help to secure energy supplies as well as we can,” Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper said according to broadcaster DR.

According to both the energy ministry and the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen), the delayed closure of the plants does not affect Denmark’s 2025 and 2030 climate targets.

“This is due precaution. It’s important to stress that the decision does not affect being able to fulfil our ambitious climate goals because it the measure in question is a temporary one,” Jørgensen said.

Delaying the plant closures “does not change the long-term plans for green conversion in the electricity sector and CO2 reduction,” Energy Agency vice director Martin Hansen told DR.

