FOOD&DRINK
Five classic Danish cakes you need to try
You may have tasted kanelsnegle, romkugler and tebirkes, but have you tried these hard-to-find cakes yet? If not, you're missing out.
Published: 30 September 2022 16:20 CEST
"Napoleonshatte" and other cakes on sale in a Danish bakery. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
DANISH HABITS
Why do Danes let their babies sleep outside in strollers?
Danish parents often let their babies take daytime naps outdoors in their strollers. The practice can seem odd to visitors, so why is it so popular in the Nordic country?
Published: 30 September 2022 13:58 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 16:16 CEST
