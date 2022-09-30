Read news from:
Concerns over Denmark’s MitID security after media finds vulnerability to ‘simple hack’    

IT experts say that the discovery of a hack using “unbelievably simple code” raises concerns over the security of Denmark’s new online digital ID, MitID.

Published: 30 September 2022 12:23 CEST
Danish journal Ingeniøren reported that MitID is vulnerable to sabotage. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Engineering journal Ingeniøren reported on Friday that a coding trick can enable hackers to easily identify the usernames of MitID users.

According to an investigation by Ingeniøren, MitID contains several serious design flaws that make it possible to guess the usernames of thousands of users and lock them out of the system for several days at a time.

In some instances, hackers may even be able to log on using victims’ MitID, the investigation concluded.

The MitID digital ID system is gradually replacing NemID as the online ID used in Denmark for access to public service platforms, online banking and shopping online.

An investigation of MitID’s security conducted by Ingeniøren’s supplement media Version2 resulted in 11,000 MitID usernames being correctly guessed in one night by applying a “simple stump code”.

Ingeniøren subsequently spoke to IT security professor Carsten Schürmann of the IT University of Copenhagen, who called the hack used an “unbelievably simple code”.

“My students learn this type of attack during the first two to three weeks on my courses,” he said to Ingeniøren.

Another commenter, Jan Kaastrup of IT security firm CSIS, told the journal he was surprised at the ease of the method.

“I knew this was possible but not how easy it was. I really think MitID has erred and I think your investigation proves that convincingly,” he said. Kaastrup is a former member of Europol IT security organ European Cybercrime Centre.

The Danish Agency for Digitisation (Digitaliseringsstyrelsen) told Ingeniøren that it would investigate the issue. The agency did not comment on the specific findings of the journal’s investigation, but said it has protections in place against the type of attacks described.

NemID will be turned off for secure platforms like banking and public services on October 31st. After this date, only MitID can be used to log on.

Other platforms, like online shopping, will still accept NemID for now. The old system will be fully decommissioned on June 30th, 2023. 

MitID: New digital ID could keep some Danish shoppers out of online stores

The transition to MitID, Denmark’s new public digital ID system, could prove a considerable headache for people who don’t use the code-generating smartphone app. 

Published: 20 September 2022 17:11 CEST
MitID’s predecessor, NemID, allows users who opt out of the smartphone app to use a handheld code generator or booklet to confirm their identity.

But Finans Danmark, the company that co-owns the MitID system with the Agency for Digitisation, says that MitID’s offline code generators and readers won’t be ready for these users to shop online until “early 2023,” newspaper Politiken reports.

Since NemID will officially twilight for online shopping on October 31st, that leaves people who don’t use the MitID smartphone app — which Politiken estimates to be in the thousands — without access to online shopping for months, according to the report.

“This is very regrettable. But the solution with the code displayer and code reader has unfortunately proven to need a larger amount of analysis work than we originally anticipated,” Finans Danmark’s director of digitisation Michael Busk-Jepsen told Politiken.

Advocacy groups say the issue will disproportionately affect seniors. People with impaired vision or hearing are also more likely to use code displayers or readers.

“This is very worrying for people like seniors who don’t have a smartphone and will therefore be unable to shop online for an unknown number of months,” director of charity Ældre Sagen, Bjarne Hastrup, told Politiken.

“That could be a person aged 75 without a smartphone or mobile who is physically unable to get out of their home and is therefore reliant on shopping online,” he said.

25 percent of people aged 55-74 in Denmark do not know how to download an app, according to the charity. That rises to 63 percent for 75-89 year-olds.

Hastrup called for the deadline for the complete phasing-out of NemID to be delayed.

Key online public service platforms including skat.dk, borger.dk, or sundhed.dk, along with online payments, rely on NemID and MitID for users to confirm their identity digitally.

Over 4.5 million people in Denmark have so far installed MitID, according to the digitisation agency.

By October 31st, mobile and online banking will only be accessible through MitID. NemID will be fully decommissioned on June 30th, 2023. 

Although the MitID code readers and displayers will not initially work for online shopping, they will function for public service platforms such as those listed above, and for online banking, from October 31st. The readers are currently delivered to users within 7-15 days, the Agency for Digitisation informed Politiken.

The new system has been introduced to improve security and future-proof the digital ID system, authorities have said.

