Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Fourth leak detected at Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

A fourth leak has been detected in undersea pipelines running from Russia to Europe, the Swedish Coast Guard said this morning, after explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage.

“There are two leaks on the Swedish side and two leaks on the Danish side,” a Swedish Coast Guard official said. Media reported that the latest leak was detected at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the coast guard did not confirm this.

The official added that the two leaks on the Swedish side are “close to each other”.

More than half of Nord Stream gas has escaped from pipes

Danish officials said yesterday – prior to the discovery of a fourth leak – that more than half of the gas in the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea had leaked into the atmosphere after they were damaged.

“A clear majority of the gas has already come out of the pipes,” head of the Danish Energy Agency, Kristoffer Böttzauw, told a press conference.

“We expect the rest to escape by Sunday,” he added.

Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said Wednesday morning that, due to pressure of the gas leaking out, it would take “one or two weeks” before inspections of the damaged structures could begin.

Hummel tones down logo on Denmark’s Qatar World Cup kit

Denmark will wear a “toned down” kit at this year’s World Cup in protest at Qatar’s human rights record, sportswear maker Hummel said Wednesday, setting off a furious response from the Gulf state.

Qatar’s organising committee accused Hummel of “trivialising” the country’s efforts to improve conditions for migrant workers and called on the Danish federation to intervene.

The logo of the Danish sportswear brand and the Danish national badge are both barely visible on the shirts designed for the World Cup that starts on November 20th.

Several competing nations and rights groups have criticised Qatar’s rights record and FIFA for allowing the event to be held in the conservative Muslim state where homosexuality is illegal.

“We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation,” Hummel said in a social media post.

This shirt carries with it a message. We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation. pic.twitter.com/7bgMgK7WzS — hummel (@hummel1923) September 28, 2022

Age charity wants foreign education programmes to bring in workers

Age concern charity DanAge (Ældre Sagen) wants Danish social care education programmes to be opened in foreign countries to address the chronic labour shortage suffered by the sector.

Danish welfare courses that take place abroad are a potential solution to the problem, the CEO of Ældre Sagen, Bjarne Hastrup, told newspaper Berlingske. Germany, Spain, India and the Phillippines are potential locations according to the charity.

“And my question to politicians would be: ‘If you’re not going to do this, what are you going to do?’,” he said.

The charity is scheduled to host a debate between the political party leaders, which will be televised by broadcaster DR this morning.