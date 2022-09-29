Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

A new Nord Stream leak, a protest against Qatar on the national team’s World Cup kit, and other news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 29 September 2022 09:01 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Danmark's Nikolas Dyhr in action for the country's men's U21 team. The new national team jersey will be a toned down affair, which kit sponsor Hummel said was in protest at World Cup host nation Qatar. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Fourth leak detected at Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

A fourth leak has been detected in undersea pipelines running from Russia to Europe, the Swedish Coast Guard said this morning, after explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage.

“There are two leaks on the Swedish side and two leaks on the Danish side,” a Swedish Coast Guard official said. Media reported that the latest leak was detected at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the coast guard did not confirm this.

The official added that the two leaks on the Swedish side are “close to each other”.

We’ll have a full report on this on our website this morning.

READ ALSO: Who is behind the Nord Stream Baltic pipeline attack?

More than half of Nord Stream gas has escaped from pipes

Danish officials said yesterday – prior to the discovery of a fourth leak – that more than half of the gas in the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea had leaked into the atmosphere after they were damaged.

“A clear majority of the gas has already come out of the pipes,” head of the Danish Energy Agency, Kristoffer Böttzauw, told a press conference.

“We expect the rest to escape by Sunday,” he added.

Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said Wednesday morning that, due to pressure of the gas leaking out, it would take “one or two weeks” before inspections of the damaged structures could begin.

Hummel tones down logo on Denmark’s Qatar World Cup kit

Denmark will wear a “toned down” kit at this year’s World Cup in protest at Qatar’s human rights record, sportswear maker Hummel said Wednesday, setting off a furious response from the Gulf state.

Qatar’s organising committee accused Hummel of “trivialising” the country’s efforts to improve conditions for migrant workers and called on the Danish federation to intervene.

The logo of the Danish sportswear brand and the Danish national badge are both barely visible on the shirts designed for the World Cup that starts on November 20th.

Several competing nations and rights groups have criticised Qatar’s rights record and FIFA for allowing the event to be held in the conservative Muslim state where homosexuality is illegal.

“We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation,” Hummel said in a social media post.

Age charity wants foreign education programmes to bring in workers

Age concern charity DanAge (Ældre Sagen) wants Danish social care education programmes to be opened in foreign countries to address the chronic labour shortage suffered by the sector.

Danish welfare courses that take place abroad are a potential solution to the problem, the CEO of Ældre Sagen, Bjarne Hastrup, told newspaper Berlingske. Germany, Spain, India and the Phillippines are potential locations according to the charity.

“And my question to politicians would be: ‘If you’re not going to do this, what are you going to do?’,” he said.

The charity is scheduled to host a debate between the political party leaders, which will be televised by broadcaster DR this morning.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Defence minister to discuss Nord Stream explosions with Nato, parliament to look at working environments at churches, and other news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 28 September 2022 09:03 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Defence minister to discuss Nord Stream pipeline leaks with Nato

Three leaks in Baltic Sea gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe were detected yesterday, including two in the Danish economic zone of the waters.

Footage and photos released by the Danish military showed the surface of the Baltic frothing dramatically, while Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the leakages were due to “deliberate acts” and “not an accident”.

Defence Minister Morten Bødskov is scheduled to meet with Nato’s General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels today, where the incident will be discussed.

Social Liberals still want early election

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party earlier this year demanded PM Frederiksen call an early election. The demand was issued in response to the conclusions of an inquiry into the government’s 2020 mink scandal, which resulted in Frederiksen receiving a rebuke.

READ ALSO: How likely is Denmark to have a general election ahead of schedule?

The centre-left party, a parliamentary ally of the governing Social Democrats, yesterday said it is sticking to the demand despite a raised alert level in Denmark after this week’s explosions and leakages at the Nord Stream gas pipes.

“This happened in international waters. It is not an attack on Denmark,” Social Liberal leader Sofie Carsten Nielsen said in an Instagram post yesterday evening.

Church ministry to address working environment issues at places of worship

An open parliamentary committee will today address the issue of working environment problems at the Church of Denmark (Folkekirken), broadcaster DR reports.

The committee follows the broadcaster’s reports of bullying, harassment and physical intimidation at a number of churches in Denmark.

Medicine costs too much in Denmark, watchdog says

The price of medicine in Denmark is too high and should be remedied by increasing the number of pharmacies and reducing costs through competition, according to watchdog agency Konkurrencerådet.

The agency also wants medicine to be more accessible for online purchase, newspaper Jyllands-Posten writes. Currently, regulation in the sector limits competition, it said.

The Danish Pharmacists’ Society (Apotekerforeningen) disagrees with the criticism, saying Danish medicine prices are not higher than those in other European countries and that prices have not been pushed up by inflation.

SHOW COMMENTS