NORD STREAM

Sweden detects fourth leak at Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

A fourth leak has been detected in undersea pipelines running from Russia to Europe, the Swedish Coast Guard said Thursday, after pipeline explosions earlier this week in the Danish and Swedish economic zones, in suspected sabotage.

Published: 29 September 2022 09:17 CEST
A 2011 file photo of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline terminal. A fourth leak in the Nord Stream gas pipelines was reported by Sweden on Thursday, following earlier explosions at three pipeline locations that prompted suspicions of sabotage. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

“There are two leaks on the Swedish side and two leaks on the Danish side,” a Swedish Coast Guard official said, after three leaks were confirmed earlier this week on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The official added that the two leaks on the Swedish side are “close to each other”.

The Swedish coast guard could not immediately say why the latest leak only appeared days after the initial breaches. 

Media reported that the latest leak was detected at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the coast guard did not confirm this. 

Sweden had previously reported a leak on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline northeast of Bornholm, while Denmark has confirmed a leak on Nord Stream 2 to the southeast of the island, and another to the northeast above Nord Stream 1.

The vast leaks cause significant bubbling at the surface of the sea several hundred metres wide, making it impossible to immediately inspect the structures. 

Suspicions of sabotage emerged after the leaks were detected. Moscow denied it was behind the explosions, as did the United States, saying Moscow’s suggestion it would damage the pipeline was “ridiculous”. 

The UN Security Council will meet Friday to discuss the incident.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines — operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom — are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas.

On Thursday, NATO declared that the damage was “the result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage”.

“These leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage,” the Western military alliance said in a statement.

Danish officials said on Wednesday – prior to the discovery of the fourth leak – that more than half of the gas in the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea had leaked into the atmosphere after they were damaged.

“A clear majority of the gas has already come out of the pipes,” the head of the Danish Energy Agency, Kristoffer Böttzauw, told a press conference.

“We expect the rest to escape by Sunday,” he added.

Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said Wednesday morning that, due to pressure of the gas leaking out, it would take “one or two weeks” before inspections of the damaged structures could begin.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said at a symposium in Paris that to him it was “very obvious” who was behind the leaks.

He said natural gas shortages in the wake of the war in Ukraine could make for a tough winter in Europe.

“In the absence of a major negative surprise, I think Europe, in terms of natural gas, can survive this winter with a lot of bruises in our bodies in terms of prices, economy and social issues, but we can go through that,” Birol said.

COST OF LIVING

How will Nord Stream pipeline leaks affect gas bills in Denmark?

Gas prices increased on Wednesday morning in the wake of gas leaks from the Baltic Sea Nord Stream pipelines and Russian threats to close off remaining gas supplies to Europe.

Published: 28 September 2022 14:55 CEST
The stock market price of gas rose from 15 kroner per cubic metre on Tuesday morning to 18 kroner per cubic metre on Wednesday, according to energy analyst Kristian Rune Poulsen of Green Power Denmark.

“The gas leaks in the Baltic Sea have made the market nervous and prices increase by 5-10 percent in the wake of that,” Poulsen told news wire Ritzau.

“But on top of that, [Russian state gas monopoly] Gazprom has threatened to shut off supplies to Europe through Ukraine and that has made the price of gas go up even more,” he said.

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe were hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said on Tuesday, raising suspicions of sabotage.

The three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark with huge areas of bubbling spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter, the Danish military said.

The leaks occurred off the Danish island of Bornholm in Danish and Swedish economic zones, but in international waters.

“The Nord Stream pipelines were already inoperative for an indefinite amount of time, so the reaction on the market has been limited,” Poulsen said.

Russia is still sending some gas to Europe – around one-fifth of pre-war levels, the analyst said.

If Gazprom follows up on its threat to shut off another pipeline – which travels through Ukraine – the remaining amount would be halved, he said.

“That would hit the sparse supplies we actually have,” he said.

Gas prices are still some way from a peak on August 26th, when the price reached 30 kroner per cubic metre.

“Since August 26th, the trend has in fact been downwards, and the price was roughly halved [compared to the August peak] up to yesterday,” Poulsen said.

Consumers who use gas to heat their homes in Denmark will nevertheless feel the impact of Wednesday’s price hike, however.

“Consumers cannot follow gas prices hour by hour like with electricity prices,” Poulsen said.

“If the price is high, their gas bills will also go up. But they will not see that until three months from now when the next heating bill comes,” he said.

The analyst said he expects gas prices to remain high at around 20 kroner per cubic metre throughout the winter, and even during the following winter.

“The next two winters look like they will be very expensive if you use gas,” he said.

