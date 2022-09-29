Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in October 2022?

Energy cash relief for selected students and retirees, the end of NemID moves closer and will a general election be called? Here are some of the things you can expect to see in Denmark in October.

Published: 29 September 2022 16:24 CEST
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in October 2022?
Autumnal scenes like this one at Præsteskov forest in 2021 are on the way this October. Photo : Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Energy compensation begins for selected students and retirees  

From Friday October 1st, people who receive the ældrecheck supplement to the Danish state pension will see an extra 2,500 kroner arrive in their bank accounts.

The amount represents the first half of a 5,000 kroner compensation agreed by parliament in September for pensioners likely to be worst affected by the energy crisis. The second 2,500 kroner will be paid out at the beginning of next year.

Most eligible people will receive the cash on Friday, but it could take up to five days to come through, the Ministry of Employment said in a press statement on September 23rd.

Later in the month, students who receive the state student grant, SU will be given a 2,000 kroner one-off compensation if they receive a disability or single-parent supplement to their regular monthly grant (termed SU-handicaptillæg and SU-forsørgertillæg in Danish, respectively).

The extra compensation for students will be paid out around the middle of the month.

READ ALSO: SU: Can foreigners receive Denmark’s state student grant?

Clarity over general election?

August saw a lot of speculation that a general election would be announced imminently. That did not happen in September (at the time of writing, with one day to go), but a key date is coming up in October.

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party earlier this year demanded Frederiksen call an early election. The demand was issued in response to the conclusions of an inquiry into the government’s 2020 mink scandal, which resulted in Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen receiving a rebuke.

The Social Liberals have threatened to bring down the government through a vote of no confidence if an election is not called by October 4th, the date parliament reopens for the autumn season.

Although the government could wait until June 4th, 2023 to hold a general election – the last one was in 2019 –Frederiksen is therefore under pressure to hold the vote this autumn. The government is yet to give any indication of when it might do so, with Frederiksen skirting the issue when asked.

READ ALSO: Could Baltic Sea gas pipe leaks affect Denmark’s election timeline?

Deadline for switching to MitID arrives

A key deadline to switch from Denmark’s NemID secure online ID system to its replacement, MitID, comes at the end of this month.

NemID will be turned off for secure platforms like banking and public services on October 31st. After this date, only MitID can be used to log on.

Other platforms, like online shopping, will still accept NemID for now. The old system will be fully decommissioned on June 30th, 2023. 

READ ALSO: MitID: New digital ID could keep some Danish shoppers out of online stores

Some foreign residents need to visit the Borgerservice citizens’ service desk in their local municipality in order to change from NemID to MitID. This is because the change requires users to confirm their identities. This can be done online if you have a Danish passport – but of course, not everyone who lives in Denmark has one of these.

This doesn’t mean all foreign residents need to go to Borgerservice to set up MitID. If you have recently confirmed your identity with authorities in person (for example, if you set up NemID at Borgerservice not too long ago) then your details will be on record and you should be able to switch online.

For others, an appointment might need to be made, which will require a bit of planning ahead – hence the logic in getting things arranged before October rolls around.

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

Many SAS flights remain cancelled 

Scandinavian airline SAS has cancelled 1,700 flights in September and October as a result of continuing staffing problems.

The cancellations were first reported in August, affecting around 500 planned departures for October.

Domestic flights in the Scandinavian region and international flights within Europe are both affected, with the airline blaming the after effects of the 15-day pilot strike it suffered in July

READ ALSO: SAS cancels 1,700 flights in September and October

WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2022?

Cancelled SAS flights, early autumn events, a potential election and the sands of time run down on NemID this September in Denmark.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:06 CEST
Updated: 1 September 2022 08:26 CEST
Possible election?

August has seen plenty of speculation that a general election could be announced imminently. That has not happened at the time of writing, but the possibility remains strong going into September.

Although the government could wait until next year to call a general election – the last one was in 2019 – Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is under some pressure to hold the vote this autumn.

There are a number of factors involved, including a parliamentary stalemate that could hold up new legislation; and threats by the government’s allies, the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party to withdraw its backing for Frederiksen’s administration – depriving it of a parliamentary majority.

With the government still under fire over its handling of the mink scandal and recent poll results poor, it doesn’t seem like an ideal moment for Frederiksen to call an election. But her hand could be forced at some point in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: How likely is Denmark to have a general election ahead of schedule?

Early autumn events

There are plenty of events to keep you entertained during the first month of autumn, catering to various tastes.

For example, international children’s film festival Buster starts in Copenhagen on September 26th, filling the capital’s cinemas with Danish and international movies for kids.

The Fredensborg Slotsmarked (Fredensborg Palace Market) on September 10th brings local foods and drink, art, design, antiques, furniture, clothes and toys to a large flea market on the doorstep of the royal residence in northern Zealand.

If you’re of an active nature, the Copenhagen Half Marathon (September 18th) usually brings a great atmosphere to the city’s streets, not to mention around 25,000 runners. The route is fast: a men’s world record was set by Kenyan athlete Geoffrey Kamworor during the 2019 edition.

