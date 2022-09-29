For members
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in October 2022?
Energy cash relief for selected students and retirees, the end of NemID moves closer and will a general election be called? Here are some of the things you can expect to see in Denmark in October.
Published: 29 September 2022 16:24 CEST
Autumnal scenes like this one at Præsteskov forest in 2021 are on the way this October. Photo : Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2022?
Cancelled SAS flights, early autumn events, a potential election and the sands of time run down on NemID this September in Denmark.
Published: 29 August 2022 16:06 CEST
Updated: 1 September 2022 08:26 CEST
