EXPLAINED: What are Denmark’s free baby packs and where are they available?

Every little helps when it comes to preparing for a baby’s arrival and in Denmark there are many companies that hand out free baby starter packs to expectant parents, called babypakke.

However you have to know which shops provide them and sign up, so here is a run-down of the main ones available.

Ønskebørn offer a baby box with a variety of baby items from their shop, which varies from box to box. You order the baby pack online and pick it up at one of their stores, between five months before due date and three months after.

Rema1000 offer a package which includes wet wipes, nappies, a pacifier, baby shampoo and a soft toy. You order the baby box online and pick it up at your local Rema1000 store.

Lidl no longer offer a baby pack but say they are working on a new concept to replace it so it’s worth checking.

You can get a baby package containing free products from Libero when you order a food shop from nemlig.com.

You can also get free nappies if you sign up to the Libero club, which also provides information about having a baby and your baby’s various milestones.

READ ALSO: What to expect when you’re having a baby in Denmark

The baby box at BabySam contains many products including nappies, a pacifier, feeding bottles and various vouchers. The package can be ordered online and picked up in store. The order can be made until your child is three months old. You also get a free gift if you book onto one of their free one-hour advice slots, where someone explains the various baby products in the shop to you.

Babyuniverset offer a digital baby package that you can get from the time you become pregnant until your child is 3 years old. The package contains an e-book and milestone cards.

At Smartkidz you can get one piece of baby clothing (size 50 or 56) delivered if you sign up to their newsletter.

Photocare offer a baby package containing a gift voucher worth 100 kroner to print your photos and a gift voucher for a photo book, as well as a free studio photography session, the prints of which are paid for separately. The pack can be given until your baby is six months old.

Malgodt’s free baby package contains template decorations for your baby’s room when you sign up to their newsletter. The package has to be picked up at the Malgodt store in Aarhus or Glostrup.

The children’s charity shop Mødrehjælpen offers a baby starter package for 0-4 months and a package for 4 months to 3 years containing clothes, books and toys. The packages are given based on the parent’s financial and social background, after they submit an application.

Second hand children’s shops like Mødrehjælpen and Red Barnet contain great quality clothes, outdoor wear, toys and books at a fraction of the price you’d pay for new.

Løppemarkeder, flea markets in Denmark, are also useful to buy cheaper baby items. In Valby, Copenhagen there is a permanent flea market for children’s items called Børneloppen.

Many parents use the app Reshopper, to sell and buy each other’s children’s items and there is of course Den Blå Avis (DBA), which is Denmark’s largest dedicated platform for buying and selling items of all variety.

READ ALSO: Explained: The rules for naming a baby in Denmark