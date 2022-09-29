Read news from:
FAMILY

EXPLAINED: What are Denmark’s free baby packs and where are they available?

The amount of items you need for a new baby can be overwhelming, which is why in Denmark there are a variety of incentives and free gifts that expectant parents can be given. Here are the details.

Published: 29 September 2022 14:33 CEST
Every little helps when it comes to preparing for a baby’s arrival and in Denmark there are many companies that hand out free baby starter packs to expectant parents, called babypakke. 

However you have to know which shops provide them and sign up, so here is a run-down of the main ones available.

Ønskebørn offer a baby box with a variety of baby items from their shop, which varies from box to box. You order the baby pack online and pick it up at one of their stores, between five months before due date and three months after.

Rema1000 offer a package which includes wet wipes, nappies, a pacifier, baby shampoo and a soft toy.  You order the baby box online and pick it up at your local Rema1000 store.

Lidl no longer offer a baby pack but say they are working on a new concept to replace it so it’s worth checking.

You can get a baby package containing free products from Libero when you order a food shop from nemlig.com.

You can also get free nappies if you sign up to the Libero club, which also provides information about having a baby and your baby’s various milestones.

READ ALSO: What to expect when you’re having a baby in Denmark

The baby box at BabySam contains many products including nappies, a pacifier, feeding bottles and various vouchers. The package can be ordered online and picked up in store. The order can be made until your child is three months old. You also get a free gift if you book onto one of their free one-hour advice slots, where someone explains the various baby products in the shop to you. 

Babyuniverset offer a digital baby package that you can get from the time you become pregnant until your child is 3 years old. The package contains an e-book and milestone cards.

At Smartkidz you can get one piece of baby clothing (size 50 or 56) delivered if you sign up to their newsletter.

Photocare offer a baby package containing a gift voucher worth 100 kroner to print your photos and a gift voucher for a photo book, as well as a free studio photography session, the prints of which are paid for separately.  The pack can be given until your baby is six months old.

Malgodt’s free baby package contains template decorations for your baby’s room when you sign up to their newsletter. The package has to be picked up at the Malgodt store in Aarhus or Glostrup.

The children’s charity shop Mødrehjælpen offers a baby starter package for 0-4 months and a package for 4 months to 3 years containing clothes, books and toys. The packages are given based on the parent’s financial and social background, after they submit an application. 

Second hand children’s shops like Mødrehjælpen and Red Barnet contain great quality clothes, outdoor wear, toys and books at a fraction of the price you’d pay for new.

Løppemarkeder, flea markets in Denmark, are also useful to buy cheaper baby items. In Valby, Copenhagen there is a permanent flea market for children’s items called Børneloppen.

Many parents use the app Reshopper, to sell and buy each other’s children’s items and there is of course Den Blå Avis (DBA), which is Denmark’s largest dedicated platform for buying and selling items of all variety.

READ ALSO: Explained: The rules for naming a baby in Denmark

FAMILY

How does the cost of childcare in Denmark compare to other countries?

Parents in Denmark benefit from a 75 percent government subsidy in childcare costs. But how does the generous scheme compare to other countries?

Published: 27 September 2022 16:49 CEST
In Denmark, every child is guaranteed a place at a public childcare facility from the age of six months. The government pays 75 percent of the cost of a place or even more if your household income is below a certain threshold. 

The exact amount parents pay depends on the Kommune. In Copenhagen Municipality, the cost of nursery (vuggestue up to 2 years and 10 months) is 4,264 kroner a month including lunch (roughly €573). For kindergarten (børnehave from 2 years and 10 months to 6 years) it is 2,738 kroner a month including lunch (roughly €368).

If you have more than one child using childcare, you pay full price for the most expensive daycare and half-price for the others.

Some municipalities (kommuner) pay you money if you choose to look after your own child at home after maternity leave.

Frederiksberg Municipality for example pays 8,141 kroner per child per month for looking after children under 3 and 4,198 kroner per month for children over 3.

Parents in Denmark can also receive child and youth benefits (børne- og ungeydelsen), also known as børnepenge. This is a tax-free payment that you receive for each of your children until they reach the age of 18.

For children aged 0-2 years it is 4,653 kroner per quarter (roughly €156 per month per child). For children aged 3-6 years it is 3,681 kroner per quarter (roughly €123 per month per child).

READ ALSO: What benefits are you entitled to if you have children in Denmark?

Norway

The cost of nursery and kindergarten is capped at 3,050 Norwegian kroner, regardless of the hours attended or whether that facility is state-run or private. This means you’ll never pay more than roughly €295 a month per child in childcare costs.

Sweden

Generally, the highest amount parents have to pay for a full-time place in childcare is 1,572 SEK a month, which is around €145. The exact amount is calculated on income. It is half price if you have more than one child in childcare. 

Germany

The costs for daycare centres (Kindertagesstätte, or Kita for short) can differ greatly depending on where you live in Germany, as the fees are set by the local government.

In Schleswig-Holstein in the far north, parents pay on average nine percent of their after-tax income on childcare costs. In Hamburg, 4.4 percent of parent’s income goes on childcare as every child in entitled to five hours of free care a day. In Berlin, daycare is completely free. 

Spain

Costs can vary depending on whether it is a  private or public guardería or centro infantil (as nurseries are called in Spanish).

Public ones are heavily subsidised by the government and cost around €100-260 per month, depending on where you live in Spain and your situation. Private nurseries cost between €150 and €580 per month. There is also a fixed yearly fee called a matrícula or enrolment fee, which is around €100.

There is a 50 percent discount for large families and single parents don’t have to pay anything for childcare.

There’s also a deduction of up to €1,000 (cheque guardería) that is applied to the income tax return and works out at around €100 to €160 per month which is aimed at working mothers and is available up until the child is three years old.

France

In France, crèches tend to be the most affordable option and the cost is based on the family’s income. High earners might pay up to a maximum of €4.20 an hour (€33.60 for an 8-hour day), whereas low-income families might pay €0.26 an hour (€2.08 for an 8-hour day) at a crèche collective, which is for three months to three year olds. At the age of three, compulsory education begins in France.

The cost of a childminder is around €10.88 an hour and up to 50 percent of the costs of a nanny or professional childminder can be reimbursed by the government.

The OECD calculations on the percentage of income spent on childcare – based on two parents both working full time – is 13 percent in France. This is roughly similar to Spain and Italy.

Austria

Public nurseries and kindergartens are heavily subsidised and in some cases free, depending on where you live. For example in Vienna, parents only need to pay €72.33 a month to cover meal costs, with low income families being exempt from that fee.
 
Vienna also subsidises private kindergartens, paying up to €635.44 a month directly to the institution. 
 
In other provinces, kindergarten is free for part-time hours. It is mandatory for all children in Austria to attend part-time kindergarten from the age of five. They start school aged six.

Switzerland

The average Swiss family spends a massive 41 percent of their net income on childcare, three times the OECD average of 13 percent.

The average cost of childcare in Switzerland is CHF130 a day (€136). Due to tax breaks and subsidies paid out in the cantons, many parents will pay between 30 and 80 percent of this cost, depending on income. This equates to paying between €41 and €108 a day, roughly €902 to €2,376 a month. 

It’s even more expensive to hire a nannie, which will cost between CHF3,500 (€3,678) and CHF5,000 (€5,255) a month, including mandatory pension contributions.

United Kingdom

According to charity Coram in their Childcare Survey 2022, the average cost of full-time nursery is £1,166 (around €1,304 a month), which is even higher in some parts of London. There are some government subsidies available for low-income families and those receiving benefits and every parent is entitled to 15 or 30 free hours of childcare the term after their child turns three years old.

Childcare conclusion

The cost of childcare varies within each country, depending on family circumstances. However, for guaranteed low childcare costs for every parent, Sweden comes out best, with a maximum of €145 a month.

Average monthly cost of state-run childcare:

Sweden: €145 maximum

Norway: €295 maximum

Austria: €72.33 – roughly €500

Spain: €100 – €260 

Germany: €0 –  €368

Denmark: €368 – €573

France: €45,76 – €739.20 

Switzerland: €902 – €2,376 

U.K. €1,304 which reduces the term after the child turns three.

