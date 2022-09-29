Denmark triples Christmas charity aid to help with price increases

The fund for Christmas 2022 has been raised by the government, with the broad backing of parliament, from 5 million kroner to 15 million kroner, the Ministry for Social and Elderly Care said in a statement.
“Christmas can be difficult for families in a financial bind. With increasing prices this year, is can feel completely insurmountable to also find the money for a Christmas duck and presents,” the Minister for Social and Elderly Care, Astrid Krag, said in a statement.
“Christmas Aid is a targeted helping hand for vulnerable families who get the chance to give their children a Christmas like their classmates with a present under the tree and Christmas food that’s a bit better than normal,” she said.
“I am therefore very pleased that we can triple Christmas Aid so the many financially stretched families can also celebrate Christmas,” she said.
Danish NGOs including the Danish Red Cross, Mødrehjælpen and the Danish Salvation Army are responsible for distributing the money.
READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?
Member comments