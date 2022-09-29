Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN DENMARK

Age charity wants Danish schools opened abroad to solve worker shortage

Age concern charity DanAge (Ældre Sagen) says Danish social care education programmes should be opened in foreign countries to address the chronic labour shortage suffered by the sector.

Published: 29 September 2022 15:00 CEST
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visits retirement home Plejehjemmet Annebergcentret in Aalborg, August 2022. Age concern charity Ældre Sagen wants Danish schools to be set up in foreign countries to train and recruit staff for the care sector, which is suffering a labour shortage. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish welfare courses that take place abroad are a potential solution to a serious lack of staff in elderly care, the CEO of DanAge, Bjarne Hastrup, told newspaper Berlingske.

Germany, Spain, India and the Phillippines are potential locations for the schools, according to the charity.

“And my question to politicians would be: ‘If you’re not going to do this, what are you going to do?’,” Hastrup told Berlingske.

In addition to giving students social care qualifications, the schools would also teach them the Danish language and culture, Hastrup suggests.

Nurses from India and the Phillippines should also be allowed to travel to Denmark and work in elderly care while waiting for the nursing qualifications to be authorised by Danish authorities, DanAge proposes.

If the foreign nurses are denied authorisation, they should then be offered an alternative nursing qualification, which they would be able to study for in Denmark while continuing to work in elderly care, the charity said.

The proposal comes as DanAge on Thursday hosted a debate with Danish political party leaders at which it hoped to push for more political action on the sector’s labour shortage.

DanAge also wants au pairs – who can be granted temporary work and residence permits in Denmark under special au pair rules – to be offered a new work permit on expiry of their au pair contracts so that they can opt to stay in Denmark and work in the elderly sector.

Hastrup told Berlingske that the idea of training future staff in schools based abroad could be transferred to other areas of the health service which are also experiencing labour shortages.

It is unclear at the current time whether the charity’s proposals will garner political backing or momentum.

Danish work permit rules for non-EU nationals are restrictive, with one of the most popular pathways, the Pay Limit Scheme, requiring employers to pay a minimum wage high enough to prevent hires in many social care roles.

Danish employment drops for first time in 18 months

The number of people in employment in Denmark fell in July after 17 consecutive monthly increases, according to new national data.

Published: 23 September 2022 12:18 CEST
New figures from national agency Statistics Denmark show that there were 5,000 fewer people employed in July compared to the month before.

That decrease follows an extended period during which the record for the total number of people working in the country was consistently broken.

Almost 200,000 additional people were working in Denmark in June 2022 compared to January 2021.

High employment rates are often cited by economists as indicators of a strong economy. The total number for employment in July was 2,953,000 persons.

According to Statistics Denmark, the figure of 5,000 fewer employed comes almost exclusively from the sector defined as “public administration and service” (offentlig forvaltning og service).

Another sector, “businesses and organisations” (virksomheder og organisationer), was stable between the two months.

The new number need not set off any alarm bells but could indicate that a surge in employment subsequent to the coronavirus crisis may have peaked during the summer, an analyst said.

“This high conjuncture with the corona crisis in the background seems to be over. Things aren’t moving forward quite as quickly at the moment,” Nykredit senior economist Palle Sørensen told news wire Ritzau.

“And we are now beginning to be put under strain by the energy crisis that has come to Denmark and Europe in particular,” he said.

“We think that the energy crisis will be the trend-setting event in the coming months: How much individuals should reduce private consumption to pay these record-high energy bills that are being dropped into their post boxes,” he said.

The Statistics Denmark figure for employment is corrected for seasonal factors.

