Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Defence minister to discuss Nord Stream explosions with Nato, parliament to look at working environments at churches, and other news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 28 September 2022 09:03 CEST
Do Danish pharmacies need more competition? File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Possible blackouts in Denmark this winter, a significant gas leak off Bornholm, and the health minister's answer to concerns about Covid vaccine underdosing are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 27 September 2022 08:41 CEST
