Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Defence minister to discuss Nord Stream pipeline leaks with Nato

Three leaks in Baltic Sea gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe were detected yesterday, including two in the Danish economic zone of the waters.

Footage and photos released by the Danish military showed the surface of the Baltic frothing dramatically, while Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the leakages were due to “deliberate acts” and “not an accident”.

Defence Minister Morten Bødskov is scheduled to meet with Nato’s General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels today, where the incident will be discussed.

Social Liberals still want early election

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party earlier this year demanded PM Frederiksen call an early election. The demand was issued in response to the conclusions of an inquiry into the government’s 2020 mink scandal, which resulted in Frederiksen receiving a rebuke.

The centre-left party, a parliamentary ally of the governing Social Democrats, yesterday said it is sticking to the demand despite a raised alert level in Denmark after this week’s explosions and leakages at the Nord Stream gas pipes.

“This happened in international waters. It is not an attack on Denmark,” Social Liberal leader Sofie Carsten Nielsen said in an Instagram post yesterday evening.

Church ministry to address working environment issues at places of worship

An open parliamentary committee will today address the issue of working environment problems at the Church of Denmark (Folkekirken), broadcaster DR reports.

The committee follows the broadcaster’s reports of bullying, harassment and physical intimidation at a number of churches in Denmark.

Medicine costs too much in Denmark, watchdog says

The price of medicine in Denmark is too high and should be remedied by increasing the number of pharmacies and reducing costs through competition, according to watchdog agency Konkurrencerådet.

The agency also wants medicine to be more accessible for online purchase, newspaper Jyllands-Posten writes. Currently, regulation in the sector limits competition, it said.

The Danish Pharmacists’ Society (Apotekerforeningen) disagrees with the criticism, saying Danish medicine prices are not higher than those in other European countries and that prices have not been pushed up by inflation.