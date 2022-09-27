For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Possible blackouts in Denmark this winter, a significant gas leak off Bornholm, and the health minister's answer to concerns about Covid vaccine underdosing are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 27 September 2022 08:41 CEST
Nord Stream 2, seen in this file photo, has sprung a leak off the coast of the Danish island Bornholm. Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch
