FAMILY
How does the cost of childcare in Denmark compare to other countries?
Parents in Denmark benefit from a 75 percent government subsidy in childcare costs. But how does the generous scheme compare to other countries?
Published: 27 September 2022 16:49 CEST
In Denmark, the state pays 75% of the costs of childcare. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
IMMIGRATION
Danish family reunification rules panned in report as Danes fail language test
Denmark's family reunification rules have received strong criticism in a new ministerial report, in part because native Danish partners are forced to take language tests which they regularly fail.
Published: 2 September 2022 12:31 CEST
