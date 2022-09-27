Exchange rate: What are your options if you live in Denmark but have income in pound sterling?

Exchange rates might sound like a spectacularly dull topic, but if you live in Denmark (where, naturally, your day-to-day living expenses are paid in kroner) but have income from the UK in pounds, then the movement of the international currency markets will have a major impact on the money that ends up in your pocket.

This is not an uncommon situation – Denmark-based Brits may work remotely as freelancers from British companies and be paid for invoices in pounds, while retired Brits might be receiving a British pension.

Others might have income from rental properties or investments.

So a big loss in the value of the pound against the euro – and by extension, the krone – can have a major impact on Brits in Denmark.

The most recent fall in the value of the pound was sparked by the UK government’s new mini budget and has already seen a relative recovery.

The pound-krone exchange rate over the last month. Chart: xe.com

But while this one-time fall is spectacular, it’s also part of a longer term trend in the fall of the value of the pound, especially since Brexit, that has seen people such as foreign-based pensioners lose a big chunk of their income.