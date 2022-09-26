Denmark’s Queen Margrethe out of isolation after Covid bout

Queen Margrethe is no longer in Covid-19 isolation and will participate in a literary awards event in Oslo on Monday as planned, the palace confirmed to news wire Ritzau.

The Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday last week, after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London the previous day.

She subsequently missed an event on Friday in honour of her 50th jubilee at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish parliament. Her symptoms were described by the palace as “normal”.

READ ALSO: Danish queen has ‘normal symptoms’ of Covid-19

She will participate as planned in the awards, Nordens Sprogpris 2022, on Monday, where she will receive an award from Norway’s Queen Sonja.

The Queen will be given the award for being an “important voice for Nordic partnerships, community and language,” according to the Norden Association, the organisation behind the accolade.

“One of the Queen’s messages has long been that younger people in the Nordics should use the Scandinavian languages more in their meetings with each other,” the association said in a press statement earlier this month.

Queen Margrethe is a fluent Swedish speaker in addition to English, French, German and her native Danish.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s Margrethe now Europe’s longest-serving monarch