QUEEN MARGRETHE II

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe out of isolation after Covid bout

Queen Margrethe is no longer in isolation with Covid-19 and will travel to Norwegian capital Oslo this week, the Danish royal palace confirmed.

Published: 26 September 2022 11:02 CEST
Queen Margrethe is no longer in Covid-19 isolation and will attend a planned event in Oslo on Monday. File photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Queen Margrethe is no longer in Covid-19 isolation and will participate in a literary awards event in Oslo on Monday as planned, the palace confirmed to news wire Ritzau.

The Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday last week, after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London the previous day.

She subsequently missed an event on Friday in honour of her 50th jubilee at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish parliament. Her symptoms were described by the palace as “normal”.

READ ALSO: Danish queen has ‘normal symptoms’ of Covid-19

She will participate as planned in the awards, Nordens Sprogpris 2022, on Monday, where she will receive an award from Norway’s Queen Sonja.

The Queen will be given the award for being an “important voice for Nordic partnerships, community and language,” according to the Norden Association, the organisation behind the accolade.

“One of the Queen’s messages has long been that younger people in the Nordics should use the Scandinavian languages more in their meetings with each other,” the association said in a press statement earlier this month.

Queen Margrethe is a fluent Swedish speaker in addition to English, French, German and her native Danish.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s Margrethe now Europe’s longest-serving monarch

ROYAL FAMILY

Danish queen has ‘normal symptoms’ of Covid-19

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is experiencing normal symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19, the palace said on Thursday.

Published: 22 September 2022 15:05 CEST
The Queen was confirmed by the palace on Wednesday to have tested positive for Covid-19. She attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.

Further details of her symptoms were not given in the latest palace statement. The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are a sore throat, cough and runny nose.

The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who already had Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening, a day after the funeral.

“The Queen’s activities this week have therefore been cancelled,” the palace said in the statement on Wednesday.

Queen Margrethe is staying at Fredensborg Palace north of Copenhagen. She was due to host a dinner event at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish parliament, as part of her ongoing 50th jubilee celebrations this Friday. The Crown Prince, Frederik, and Crown Princess Mary will take over hosting duties for the event.

Danish Health Authority guidelines for people with Covid-19, most recently updated in April, advise four days in isolation at home following a positive test, provided symptoms are mild or if there are no symptoms.

If more significant symptoms are experienced, the infected person should stay at home until the symptoms have eased. At least four days should be spent in isolation.

READ ALSO: Danish queen tests positive for Covid-19 after Elizabeth II funeral

