Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Autumnal equinox is upon us

Say farvel (that’s Danish for goodbye) to daylight for the foreseeable future — today is the autumnal equinox, when day and night are equal lengths. Break out your hygge gear, since it’s only darker days from here on out.

The longest night of the year will fall on December 21st, the winter solstice, when we can expect 17 hours of darkness.

READ MORE: How hygge is misunderstood in English

Cap on rent increase comes into effect

Parliament recently passed a measure to cap yearly rent increases at four percent for the next two years. The temporary limit took effect on Thursday and is welcome news to Danish renters, who could otherwise face stinging rent hikes.

Normally, Danish law allows landlords to up the rent they charge in line with inflation, but with inflation way above normal levels — 8.9 percent in August, according to recent data — this risks pricing about 160,000 Danish tenants out of their homes, according to the housing ministry.

Still, a 4 percent rent hike is nothing to sneeze at — for the average 2-3 bedroom apartment in Copenhagen, monthly rent could increase about 560 kroner (if landlords choose to raise it by the maximum permitted amount), not to mention the ballooning cost of energy.

EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

More winter energy aid on the horizon

Danish parliament has agreed to provide additional help to people struggling with energy costs, according to newswire Ritzau. However, some of the measures won’t kick in until the new year.

A draft of the agreement previewed Thursday by broadcaster DR includes lowering the electricity tax from 69.7 øre per kilowatt-hour to 0.8 øre in 2023, according to DR. (An øre, literally translating to ‘ear,’ is a kroner-cent.)

Additionally, the child cheque sent to families in January 2023 would be temporarily increased by 660 kroner.

More money will also be set aside to help expand district heating and substitute gas boilers with more efficient forms of heating.

The agreement would formalise the installment scheme, which would allow private citizens and some companies to pay back their energy bills over five years without interest.