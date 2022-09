Denmark plans to shorten Master’s degrees to save money

Next week, the government will present a plan to cut costs for some Master’s degree programmes by lopping off the second and final year, newspaper Politiken reports. But both labour unions and industry representatives worry it risks turning out under-prepared graduates.

The changes would affect half of all master’s students in Denmark, according to Politiken, and 70 percent of students in humanities and social sciences.The intent is to funnel the savings into “medium-term professional courses” including nursing, teaching, and social work.

“We are very concerned that university education will be degraded,” says Sara Vergo, chairman of the trade union Djøf, which represents students and workers in “social sciences, business and law.”

Denmark pushes for more sanctions against Russia



Foreign minister Jeppe Kofod says he and his EU counterparts from other countries have agreed to further ramp up sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Likely targets are tightening restrictions against Russian oligarchs and imposing sanctions on Russian exports that are vital to the economy and military industry, Kofod tells newswire Ritzau.

“These are sanctions that hit Putin’s regime and the people around him,” he added.

The European Commission’s foreign affairs chief told Reuters that the new sanctions will be designed to target “more relevant sectors of the Russian economy and continue to target individuals responsible for the war of aggression against Ukraine.”

The EU’s foreign ministers will convene again in mid-October to finalise the new sanctions package.

Tire-kicking reveals deficiencies in Danish Armed Forces

On Wednesday, defence minister Morten Bødskov outlined the results of an investigation into the facilities and equipment of the Danish Armed Forces — and both have been found lacking.

“We need billions of investment just to continue the current defence,” Bødskov said at a press conference.

A correspondent for broadcaster DR wrote that the audit confirms what many in defence have reported for years — mouldy barracks and “hopelessly old IT equipment.”