Danish queen has ‘normal symptoms’ of Covid-19

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is experiencing normal symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19, the palace said on Thursday.

Published: 22 September 2022 15:05 CEST
Danish Queen Margrethe, currently in isolation with Covid-19 pictured in August 2022. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

The Queen was confirmed by the palace on Wednesday to have tested positive for Covid-19. She attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.

Further details of her symptoms were not given in the latest palace statement. The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are a sore throat, cough and runny nose.

The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who already had Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening, a day after the funeral.

“The Queen’s activities this week have therefore been cancelled,” the palace said in the statement on Wednesday.

Queen Margrethe is staying at Fredensborg Palace north of Copenhagen. She was due to host a dinner event at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish parliament, as part of her ongoing 50th jubilee celebrations this Friday. The Crown Prince, Frederik, and Crown Princess Mary will take over hosting duties for the event.

Danish Health Authority guidelines for people with Covid-19, most recently updated in April, advise four days in isolation at home following a positive test, provided symptoms are mild or if there are no symptoms.

If more significant symptoms are experienced, the infected person should stay at home until the symptoms have eased. At least four days should be spent in isolation.

Danish queen tests positive for Covid-19 after Elizabeth II funeral

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal palace announced Wednesday.

Published: 21 September 2022 15:22 CEST
The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who already had Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening, the palace said in a statement, a day after the funeral.

“The Queen’s activities this week have therefore been cancelled,” it said, without giving details of her condition.

Margrethe came to the throne at the age of 31 in January 1972 on the death of her father, Frederik IX, becoming the first woman to hold the position of reigning queen in Denmark.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she is now the longest reigning monarch in Europe.

Only the Sultan of Brunei exceeds her by four years.

While fewer than half of Danes were in favour of the monarchy at the time of her accession, the royal family is one of the most popular in the world, enjoying the support of more than 80 percent of the population.

Widowed in 2018, she has repeatedly insisted she will never step down from her duties.

“I will stay on the throne until I drop,” she has said.

Her eldest of two sons, 54-year-old Crown Prince Frederik, is due to succeed her when the time comes.

