Danish queen has ‘normal symptoms’ of Covid-19

The Queen was confirmed by the palace on Wednesday to have tested positive for Covid-19. She attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.

Further details of her symptoms were not given in the latest palace statement. The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are a sore throat, cough and runny nose.

The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who already had Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening, a day after the funeral.

“The Queen’s activities this week have therefore been cancelled,” the palace said in the statement on Wednesday.

Queen Margrethe is staying at Fredensborg Palace north of Copenhagen. She was due to host a dinner event at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish parliament, as part of her ongoing 50th jubilee celebrations this Friday. The Crown Prince, Frederik, and Crown Princess Mary will take over hosting duties for the event.

Danish Health Authority guidelines for people with Covid-19, most recently updated in April, advise four days in isolation at home following a positive test, provided symptoms are mild or if there are no symptoms.

If more significant symptoms are experienced, the infected person should stay at home until the symptoms have eased. At least four days should be spent in isolation.

