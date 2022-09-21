Read news from:
Danish central bank says house prices will fall and inflation continue in 2023

Denmark’s central bank Nationalbanken predicts a decline in house prices in 2023 and 2024 in a new economic forecast.

Published: 21 September 2022 12:29 CEST
Danish central bank says house prices will fall and inflation continue in 2023
House prices will fall as inflation continues in Denmark next year, according to a new central bank forecast. File photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix

The prediction on house prices is included in the National Bank’s latest review of the Danish economy’s prospects.

According to the central bank, house prices will fall by an average of 5.6 percent in 2023. They will continue to fall in 2024, dropping by 1.8 percent.

The latest prognosis represents a departure from the previous forecast issued by the national bank in March, in which it said it expected house prices to increase by 1.7 percent next year and by 2.1 percent in 2024.

READ ALSO: Should you buy now if you’re looking for a property in Denmark?

The economy is expected to have a tough year in 2023, according to the Nationalbanken forecast.

Inflation will be 4.3 percent, the central bank says, meaning another year of stinging price increases, albeit at a lower level of inflation than the 8.6 percent expected for the whole of 2022.

In 2024, inflation will return to a lower level of 1.7 percent.

Although GDP is predicted to be up by 2 percent at the end of this year, it will drop by 0.1 percent in 2023 before a 1.2 percent increase in 2024.

GDP predictions are also more pessimistic than they were in the March forecast, which expected a 2.1 growth in 2023.

“We can prepare ourselves for a period with weakened [economic] activity and a fall in employment,” the director of the National Bank, Lars Rohde, said in statements accompanying the release of the forecast.

“But it should be kept in mind that this is happening [in Denmark] at a conjuncture following the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a very pressed labour market,” he said.

“It is important to bring down the high inflation. That will require a significant tightening of financial policies and that will unfortunately be felt by everyone – companies and individuals,” he said.

“If we don’t get inflation under control, the costs for society will just get even bigger,” he said to DR.

EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

Projected high energy prices this winter are among causes for the expected continuation of inflation next year. Interest rates have also been pushed up.

Unemployment is predicted to increase slightly but will remain at a comparatively low level of 89,000 next year, Nationalbanken said.

Denmark’s unemployment rate is lower than in most other European countries, resulting in a labour shortage.

“The combination of great strain in the labour market, high demand and high inflation create the risk of a self-fulfilling wage-price spiral in Denmark. We therefore believe that fiscal policy must be tightened as soon as possible to significantly bring down demand. This should be by more than what the government proposes in the draft budget,” Rohde told DR.

COST OF LIVING

Why fries could become a more costly treat in Denmark

Diners may notice some changes to the menus of their favourite eateries — fried foods are becoming more expensive or disappearing entirely from Danish restaurants.

Published: 20 September 2022 15:08 CEST
Why fries could become a more costly treat in Denmark

The cost of running fryers is causing an increasing number of restaurants in Denmark to change their menus, according to newspaper Politiken

Fast food staples like curly fries, sweet potato fries or the classic French fry or pomfret as it’s know in Danish may become a rarer commodity at restaurants, the newspaper writes.

Chains synonymous with serving fries could meanwhile be forced to suffer some damage to their bottom lines – or raise prices – as the cost of cooking the food goes up.

Increasing energy and raw material costs could influence the importance given to fried foods on restaurant menus.

“A fryer costs an insane amount of money to run,” Anders Aagaard of the restaurant Madklubben told newspaper Børsen.

“It uses an insane amount of power and the oil is insanely expensive. But boiling some new potatoes instead, which aren’t very big and therefore don’t take long to cook, can help us to save on [the energy] front,” he said. 

While Madklubben plans to strike French fries from the menu entirely, some restaurants famous for their fries — such as McDonald’s or Danish chains Jagger and Sunset Boulevard — are more likely to take a financial hit or raise their prices.

“We can, of course, like everyone else in the industry, recognise the increasing prices of energy and raw materials. We are following developments closely, but for now we are not changing the menu,” Sunset Boulevard CEO Jens Broch told Politiken.

“For example, fries are such a large request from our guests that we would go a long way to make sure these are available on the menu,” he said.

Both Jagger and McDonald’s confirmed to Politiken’s Ibyen supplement that they have raised prices on some menu items.

Jagger’s CEO and founder Christian Brandt said the company had “dragged it out as long as possible” but had now raised prices to account for increasing costs. Brandt also said the company had no plans to remove fries from its menus.

McDonalds, which has raised the prices of some of the cheapest burgers on its menu – known in Denmark as “coinoffers” – also said it would be holding onto the French fry.

“We recognise the increase in price of products. But we won’t be taking fries off the menu. People come to our restaurants because of things like French fries,” head of communications Fannie Pramming told Politiken.

