Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

MitID: some Danish customers can’t shop online for several months

The transition to MitID, the new government system to verify your identity for everything from online purchases to digitally sign contracts, will prove a considerable headache for people who don’t use the code-generating smartphone app.

MitID’s predecessor, NemID, allows users who opt out of the smartphone app to use a handheld code generator or booklet to confirm their identity. However, Finans Danmark, the company that co-owns the MitID system with the Agency for Digital Government, says it won’t be ready for these users to shop online until “early 2023,” newspaper Politiken reports.

Since NemID will officially twilight for online shopping October 31st, that leaves this population — which Politiken estimates to be in the thousands — without recourse for months. Advocacy groups say it will disproportionately affect seniors.

Schools in Aarhus lower temps

Students in Aarhus municipality may need to bundle up for class as schools lower the thermostat to save on energy costs, broadcaster TV2 reports.

It’ll now be a maximum of 19 degrees in Aarhus schools, down from an average of 21-23.

The energy crisis’s latest casualty in Denmark? Anything fried

Observant diners may notice some changes to the menus of their favorite restaurants — fried foods are becoming more expensive or disappearing entirely from Danish restaurants, according to Politiken.

“A fryer costs an insane amount of money to run,” Anders Aagaard of the restaurant Madklubben tells the news outlet Børsen. “It uses an insane amount of power and the oil is insanely expensive.”

While Madklubben plans to strike French fries from the menu entirely, some restaurants famous for their fries — think McDonald’s — are resigned to take a financial hit or raise their prices.

Two Danish political parties merge

Danish political party the Green Alliance (Grøn Alliance) will be absorbed into larger environmental party The Alternative (Alternativet), according to a press release.

The merger will “ensure the green wing has the strongest voice in the Danish parliament,” the release said. Meanwhile, another environmental party — the Independent Greens (Frie Grønne) — has roundly rejected The Alternatives’ offer to join under the same banner. “From the start we have said no to all unambitious climate agreements,” said Sikandar Siddique, leader of the Independent Greens, in August.