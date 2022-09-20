Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Why the MitID shift prevents some customers from shopping online for months, schools turning down the thermostats, and fries in jeopardy are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 20 September 2022 08:24 CEST
MitID, the successor to NemID, won't be ready for all users by October 31st, when it becomes mandatory for online shopping. Photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

MitID: some Danish customers can’t shop online for several months 

The transition to MitID, the new government system to verify your identity for everything from online purchases to digitally sign contracts, will prove a considerable headache for people who don’t use the code-generating smartphone app. 

MitID’s predecessor, NemID, allows users who opt out of the smartphone app to use a handheld code generator or booklet to confirm their identity. However, Finans Danmark, the company that co-owns the MitID system with the Agency for Digital Government, says it won’t be ready for these users to shop online until “early 2023,” newspaper Politiken reports.

Since NemID will officially twilight for online shopping October 31st, that leaves this population — which Politiken estimates to be in the thousands — without recourse for months. Advocacy groups say it will disproportionately affect seniors.

Schools in Aarhus lower temps  

Students in Aarhus municipality may need to bundle up for class as schools lower the thermostat to save on energy costs, broadcaster TV2 reports

It’ll now be a maximum of 19 degrees in Aarhus schools, down from an average of 21-23. 

The energy crisis’s latest casualty in Denmark? Anything fried

Observant diners may notice some changes to the menus of their favorite restaurants — fried foods are becoming more expensive or disappearing entirely from Danish restaurants, according to Politiken. 

“A fryer costs an insane amount of money to run,” Anders Aagaard of the restaurant Madklubben tells the news outlet Børsen. “It uses an insane amount of power and the oil is insanely expensive.” 

While Madklubben plans to strike French fries from the menu entirely, some restaurants famous for their fries — think McDonald’s — are resigned to take a financial hit or raise their prices.

Two Danish political parties merge 

Danish political party the Green Alliance (Grøn Alliance) will be absorbed into larger environmental party The Alternative (Alternativet), according to a press release. 

The merger will “ensure the green wing has the strongest voice in the Danish parliament,” the release said. Meanwhile, another environmental party — the Independent Greens (Frie Grønne) — has roundly rejected The Alternatives’ offer to join under the same banner. “From the start we have said no to all unambitious climate agreements,” said Sikandar Siddique, leader of the Independent Greens, in August. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Whether the prime minister will call an election and schools struggling to keep the lights on are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 07:30 CEST
15 day countdown: will PM Frederiksen call election? 

Amid the fallout from Minkgate, the Social Liberals (De Radikale) have threatened to pull the rug out from under prime minister Mette Frederiksen’s government if she doesn’t call an election by their deadline of October 4th. 

However, Frederiksen says she’d prefer to focus on issues facing Danes — including the energy crisis — than political intrigue and says it’s up to the Social Liberals to decide their position. 

She adds it would be “unforgivable if some political parties’ discussion with each other should overshadow or prevent us from making the necessary decisions,” newswire Ritzau reports. 

Schools struggle with light bills…

An association of schools, afterschools, and daycares has appealed to the government for help with astronomical electrical bills, according to a press release.

“We have several schools that are currently paying three times as much as they usually do to heat the premises,” says Peter Bendix Pedersen, chairman of Friskolerne, on behalf of the association.

“One of the consequences of the rising prices is that if a school, a kindergarten or an institution gets such a large bill that they cannot borrow money, they will have to close,” he says.

The association hopes to join the government programme, currently outlined for private citizens, to freeze payments to last year’s level. The remainder of the balance can be paid in instalments over the next several years. 

…while aquariums and zoos stay afloat.

Kastrup’s aquarium Den Blå Planet reports issues with its towering electricity bills, but Denmark’s other aquariums and zoos believe they can weather the storm. 

“It will not threaten our existence, but it is certainly something we would have liked to do without,” Karsten Bjerrum Nielsen, director of the Kattegat center in Grenaa, tells Ritzau. The Kattegat Center has managed to whittle down its dependence on the grid considerably by replacing its pump system and “plastering” the roof with solar cells, he says. 

The Kattegat Center and several other aquariums in Denmark have longstanding fixed-price agreements for some of their consumption — housing animals requires near constant cleaning, heating, and cooling of the water. 

Future care workers and childcare professionals could be paid more to study 

Frederiksen has proposed certain students, including those training to work in health and childcare, should receive salaries earlier in their studies. It’s designed to sweeten the pot for students considering a career in sectors desperate for new workers, Frederiksen explains.

However, representatives from other industries — including the police association and Danish Metal — see the potential measure as interfering with the free job market by singling out these educations among many others hoping to recruit more workers. 

