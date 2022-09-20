Read news from:
Denmark’s state auditor to review potential errors in energy relief payments

The Danish state auditor Rigsrevisionen is to scrutinise payments of 6,000-kroner one-off relief to households impacted by high gas bills, after reports that many payments went to ineligible recipients.

Published: 20 September 2022 15:04 CEST
Denmark's state auditor is to scrutinise possible erroneous payments of energy relief money to households. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The state auditor will investigate conditions surrounding the payment of tax-free relief sums of 6,000 kroner to eligible houses last month.

The relief, which was targeted at households likely to be worst affected by high gas prices, cost the government around 2.5 billion kroner.

Danish broadcasters TV2 and DR both report that the national auditor will look at problems surrounding the payments, after a meeting with the state accountant Statsrevisorerne.

The one-off payouts, agreed by parliament in March, were sent last month to over 400,000 households which met the criteria set to receive the relief.  

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner were eligible for the one-off cash boosts. Additionally, the households must be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

But due to inaccuracies in an online database that requires homeowners to self-report information on their home, including gas boilers, many people are believed to have received the cheques in error. The government said in August it would investigate the issue. 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a briefing earlier this week that she did not regret the government’s decision to spend 2.5 billion kroner on the heating relief.

“We have not regretted providing targeted help but it is obviously regrettable that some problems have occurred in the process,” she said.

Energy Minister Dan Jørgensen said in comments to broadcaster TV2 in August that the government was aware of a risk errors could be made when parliament adopted the law needed to implement the payouts.

But the decision to pay money directly into recipients’ accounts was nevertheless taken “to get the money out there quickly”, he said.

Why fries could become a more costly treat in Denmark

Diners may notice some changes to the menus of their favourite eateries — fried foods are becoming more expensive or disappearing entirely from Danish restaurants.

Published: 20 September 2022 15:08 CEST
The cost of running fryers is causing an increasing number of restaurants in Denmark to change their menus, according to newspaper Politiken

Fast food staples like curly fries, sweet potato fries or the classic French fry or pomfret as it’s know in Danish may become a rarer commodity at restaurants, the newspaper writes.

Chains synonymous with serving fries could meanwhile be forced to suffer some damage to their bottom lines – or raise prices – as the cost of cooking the food goes up.

Increasing energy and raw material costs could influence the importance given to fried foods on restaurant menus.

“A fryer costs an insane amount of money to run,” Anders Aagaard of the restaurant Madklubben told newspaper Børsen.

“It uses an insane amount of power and the oil is insanely expensive. But boiling some new potatoes instead, which aren’t very big and therefore don’t take long to cook, can help us to save on [the energy] front,” he said. 

While Madklubben plans to strike French fries from the menu entirely, some restaurants famous for their fries — such as McDonald’s or Danish chains Jagger and Sunset Boulevard — are more likely to take a financial hit or raise their prices.

“We can, of course, like everyone else in the industry, recognise the increasing prices of energy and raw materials. We are following developments closely, but for now we are not changing the menu,” Sunset Boulevard CEO Jens Broch told Politiken.

“For example, fries are such a large request from our guests that we would go a long way to make sure these are available on the menu,” he said.

Both Jagger and McDonald’s confirmed to Politiken’s Ibyen supplement that they have raised prices on some menu items.

Jagger’s CEO and founder Christian Brandt said the company had “dragged it out as long as possible” but had now raised prices to account for increasing costs. Brandt also said the company had no plans to remove fries from its menus.

McDonalds, which has raised the prices of some of the cheapest burgers on its menu – known in Denmark as “coinoffers” – also said it would be holding onto the French fry.

“We recognise the increase in price of products. But we won’t be taking fries off the menu. People come to our restaurants because of things like French fries,” head of communications Fannie Pramming told Politiken.

