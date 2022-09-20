Danish environmental parties announce merger 

Green Alliance – formerly the Vegan Party – will be merged into the Alternative party, which currently has representation in parliament, the latter party confirmed in a statement.

“We are very pleased that Green Alliance has decided to join under our banner,” Alternative’s political leader Franciska Rosenkilde said in a statement.

“I have great respect for this declaration of confidence and the mandate I have been given by Green Alliance,” she said.

The merger will “ensure the green wing has the strongest voice in parliament,” the release said.

The leader of Green Alliance, Henrik Vindfeldt said he was happy that his party would be absorbed by Alternative, but later announced he will not run in the next general election.

“Green transition and the fight for a planet where animals and people thrive comes before anything else,” he said in the statement.

He later told broadcaster DR that he would not run at the next election after recent “hard years”, but did not rule out a future return to politics.

“First and foremost, this is because I have huge confidence in Franciska and Alternative and the rest of the team. If I didn’t have that, I would be running,” he said to DR.

Meanwhile, another environmental party — the Independent Greens (Frie Grønne) — has roundly rejected The Alternatives’ offer to join under the same banner.

Sikandar Siddique, leader of the Independent Greens, called earlier this month for Alternative to be absorbed by his own party, which he said was engaged in an “uncompromising battle for the climate”.

Siddique, a former Alternative member himself, was elected to parliament with that party before leaving to join the Independent Greens, who were formed in 2020.

Another defector to the Independent Greens, Uffe Elbæk, earlier this week announced his return to Alternative. Elbæk is one of the founders of Alternative and a former political leader of that party.