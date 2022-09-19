Read news from:
Electric cars overtake hybrids on Danish roads

There are now more fully electric cars than plug-in hybrid models on Danish roads.

Published: 19 September 2022 10:56 CEST
Interest organisations have called for more charging stations as the number of electric cars in Denmark continues to grow. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The number of electric cars registered in Denmark now totals 97,121, eclipsing the 97,071 hybrid cars registered in the country, according to car maker interest organisation De Danske Bilimportører.

Electric cars are classed as using solely electric power, while plug-in hybrids can be powered by both electricity and petrol or diesel.

Car importers consider the trend to be a natural development resulting from the Danish Road tax system, which generally favours purely electric models. The registration tax (registreringsafgift) will increase more for hybrids than for electric cars in the coming years.

“There is a large increase in the number of rechargeable cars in Denmark’s car fleet, which is due to a more advantageous tax as well as a wider range of rechargeable car models,” CEO of De Danske Bilimportører, Mads Rørvig, told news wire Ritzau.

“We expect the number of electric cars in particular to increase in the lead up to 2035, when all new cars in the EU must be zero-emissions,” he said.

Just over 2.8 million cars are registered in Denmark. Of these, over 1.8 million were petrol-driven in August, while 780,000 have diesel engines, according to Statistics Denmark.

As such, the number of both electric and hybrid cars remains in the minority for now.

The Confederation of Danish Industry’s (DI) motor sector division Bilbranchen said it was impressed by the growing number of low emissions vehicles amid supply chain challenges.

“The motor industry is still affected by a shortage of components, especially microchips. And a lot of microchips must be used to make an electric car. It is remarkable, not least for this reason,” Bilbranchen director Thomas Møller told Ritzau in a written comment.

Taxes and EU criteria are also boosting electric cars, he noted.

Rørvig said the figures were evidence that Denmark needs more charging stations for electric vehicles.

The number of public charging points increased from 3,700 to 6,000 nationally over the last year, but that must be increased of the trend of electric car ownership is to continue, he said.

Danish cyclists want new markings to remind motorists to keep distance

The Danish Cyclists’ Federation wants new markings on roads to accompany a Ministry of Transport proposal to introduce a mandatory distance for cars when overtaking bicycles.

Published: 15 September 2022 12:51 CEST
A proposal from the Ministry of Transport could require motorists by law to keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres between them and bicycles when passing.

Should the law be passed, it must also provide for new markings on B-roads (landeveje in Danish, ed.] to make the minimum distance clear to drivers, the Danish Cyclists’ Federation urges in a response to the bill proposing the new law, which is currently at the hearing stage.

The cycling federation said it believes drivers will find it difficult to maintain the necessary distance of 1.5 metres alongside a cyclist while passing.

It therefore called for the proposed law change to include a provision for road markings which will enable drivers to judge whether they have enough room to pass.

The markings will have the additional effect of reminding motorists of the new law, should it be adopted, said Jane Kofod, deputy director of the Danish Cyclists’ Federation.

“We suggest that markings are introduced on a large number of routes where there are no bicycle lanes,” Kofod said in a statement.

“This would be a help to drivers and remind them that they must keep a distance from bicycles when they overtake. It will also make it more tangible for drivers when they are regularly reminded how much 1.5 metres actually is on the road,” she said.

The federation said it supports the bill and hopes parliament will pass it.

“This proposal should be adopted by parliament. One in three overtaking manoeuvres today is with under 1.5 metres’ distance and a specific distance requirement would be one of several important ways to increase safety and security for cyclists on roads without parallel bicycle lanes,” Kofod said.

The federation called for the number of bicycle lanes in general to be increased nationally.

“The Cyclist Federation always prefers good, wide bicycle lanes that are well separated from car traffic,” Kofod said.

