Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik were among royals and government leaders from across the world to take part in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.

The Danish royals were placed on the front row close to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, directly opposite King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey at 10:45am local time.

Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja, and King Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden were also close to the Queen’s coffin during the Westminster Abbey service, which was attended by thousands of guests.

Guests from around 200 countries were represented at the funeral, including 100 government leaders and over 20 royals. It concluded at 12pm local time.

Photo: Gareth Fuller/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch along a route flanked by soldiers, police officers and the public. A canon salute will be fired from Hyde Park and Big Ben struck each minute.

Initial announcements from the Danish palace stated that Crown Princess Mary would also attend the funeral, but her invitation was sent in error. Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik attended from Denmark and visited Westminster Hall on Sunday for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II.

On the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death, September 8th, Queen Margrethe sent her tributes and condolences in a letter addressed to Elizabeth’s son King Charles III.

“You mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” Queen Margrethe wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history.