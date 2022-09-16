Dubai appeals non-extradition to Denmark of tax fraud-accused Briton

Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in Dubai in June, but the emirate’s Court of Appeal last week rejected Denmark’s extradition request.

“The Attorney General of Dubai has appealed the ruling of the Dubai Court of Appeal refusing the extradition request,” the government’s Dubai Media Office said.

The appeal by Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Dubai’s attorney general, will be heard in the Dubai Court of Cassation, the media office said.

Shah is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds.

Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to domestic media in the United Arab Emirates. Danish media have reported that he claims to have used a loophole. He was arrested under a bilateral extradition treaty signed in March.

On Thursday, Danish media said Shah and others were ordered to pay eight billion krone (1.1 billion euro) to the Danish state in a civil case in Dubai.

The court did not respond to a request for confirmation.