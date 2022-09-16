Read news from:
Dubai appeals non-extradition to Denmark of tax fraud-accused Briton

Dubai's attorney general will appeal against a court's refusal to extradite a British national wanted over an alleged 1.7 billion euros tax fraud in Denmark, officials said on Friday.

Published: 16 September 2022 14:52 CEST
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2020. Shah was arrested in Dubai for allegedly masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme in Denmark. File photo: Christopher Pike/AP/Ritzau Scanpix
Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in Dubai in June, but the emirate’s Court of Appeal last week rejected Denmark’s extradition request.
 
“The Attorney General of Dubai has appealed the ruling of the Dubai Court of Appeal refusing the extradition request,” the government’s Dubai Media Office said.

 
The appeal by Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Dubai’s attorney general, will be heard in the Dubai Court of Cassation, the media office said.
 
Shah is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds.

 
Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to domestic media in the United Arab Emirates. Danish media have reported that he claims to have used a loophole. He was arrested under a bilateral extradition treaty signed in March.
 
On Thursday, Danish media said Shah and others were ordered to pay eight billion krone (1.1 billion euro) to the Danish state in a civil case in Dubai.
 
The court did not respond to a request for confirmation.
 

Former head of Danish intelligence charged over leaks

Danish prosecutors on Friday charged the country's former military intelligence chief with leaking state secrets, following a scandal over Denmark's cooperation with US intelligence.

Published: 16 September 2022 14:58 CEST
The prosecution authority said Lars Findsen was accused of “having divulged secrets important to national security on several occasions and… under particularly aggravated circumstances”.
 
The details of the investigation are classified, but the case comes after Danish media reported that the Danish intelligence services had cooperated with the US National Security Agency (NSA).
 

Findsen, who was suspended in August 2020 without public explanation, was subsequently held in custody from December 2021 to February 2022. He insists he is innocent.

 
“I never divulged any state secrets. I reject the allegations”, he told Danish news agency Ritzau in June, criticising the handling of the case as “ridiculous”.
 

Prosecutors accuse Findsen of leaking state secrets and other confidential information after his suspension to six people, including two journalists, over a period of up to 17 months.

 
The leaks could “harm relations with other intelligence service partners and make their work more difficult if their work methods were revealed”, prosecutor Jakob Berger Nielsen said.
 
“Trust in the (Danish) intelligence service’s ability to protect sensitive information may have been weakened,” he added.
 
The prosecution said it would request a trial behind closed doors. A date has yet to be set.
 
While Denmark never publicly revealed why Findsen and the other agents were suspended, there have been suspicions that his service conducted illegal surveillance.
 
The government accused them of hiding “crucial information” and providing “false information to the authorities” between 2014 and 2020.
 
In May 2021, an investigation by several Danish media revealed that the NSA used Danish underwater cables to spy on officials in France, Germany, Norway and Sweden until at least 2014.
 
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel was among the NSA’s targets.
 
The revelations sparked an international scandal and the four countries demanded explanations from Washington and Copenhagen.
 
