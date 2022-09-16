Read news from:
Danish meat producer announces 350 redundancies

Danish Crown, Denmark’s largest producer of meat, is to release 350 employees due to financial challenges, the company said.

Published: 16 September 2022 15:03 CEST
Danish Crown said it is to let 350 staff go as farmers struggle with production costs. Photo: Redstar/APPR/Ritzau Scanpix

Financial problems suffered by farmers who supply pigs to the company are behind the decision to let staff go, Danish Crown said in a statement on Friday.

Two Danish Crown abattoirs are affected. Around 275 are to lose their jobs at Sæby, while another 75 at a factory in Ringsted are also to be let go. Danish Crown currently employs around 8,000 people in Denmark.

Poor economy in the production side of the business is to blame for the decision, the company said.

“This is a very unpleasant situation. The employees affected by this have produced excellent work. Since autumn 2020 and until a few weeks ago we have almost constantly had more slaughter-ready pigs than we could slaughter,” head of production Per Laursen said in the statement.

“But the situation now looks different and it hurts to see that we now are set to say farewell to around 350 competent staff,” he said.

High energy prices are a factor in the financial struggles that have led to the redundancies, as are increasing costs of feed. These have caused many farmers to scale back or stop production of pigs for meat production.

Statistics Denmark figures show that the number of pigs in Denmark fell by almost one million during the last year. 13.4 million pigs – more than double the number of people – lived in Denmark in January 2021 according to the agency’s records.

Data from industry organisation Danish Agriculture & Food Council (Landbrug & Fødevarer)

Show additional energy costs for the sector of 20 million kroner compared to 2021, financial media Finans reported on Thursday.

Danish Crown said it will invite released staff to interviews to discuss future options. The company is obliged to launch a social plan when firing large numbers of staff under the terms of its agreement with trade unions.

Rise in Danish unemployment ‘sign companies letting staff go’

The number of people out of work on the Danish labour market continues to creep upwards, and data suggests it can no longer be written off to the arrival of job-ready Ukrainian refugees. 

Published: 1 September 2022 12:18 CEST
According to data from Statistics Denmark, about 2,800 more people were unemployed in July than in June.

Recent increases in unemployment numbers have been attributed to the arrival in Denmark of refugees from Ukraine who are declared fit to work shortly after being granted residence.

But the number of unemployed Ukrainians increased by only 200 in July. 

The latest figures are instead a sign that “companies have quietly started to get out the redundancy notices,” Sydbank chief economist Søren Kristensen told news wire Ritzau. 

Despite what appears a concerning trend, overall unemployment remains low. The unemployment rate of 2.7 percent, or about 77,800 people out of work, is among the lowest ever recorded in Denmark.

The number of people considered long-term unemployed – not in employment for 80 percent of the previous year – is currently the lowest it has been since records of the metric began in 2007.

An increase in the number of unemployed could indicate a healthy cooling of the red-hot Danish employment market, in which companies have struggled to fill open roles, Kristensen said. 

“We have to recognise that the risk of overheating in the economy is quite real. The combination of such low unemployment and such high inflation is a breeding ground for unsustainably high wage increases,” the economist told Ritzau in a written comment.

“We can’t say this is what we’re seeing at the moment,” he added, noting that the “risk has fortunately decreased after today’s numbers”.

Economists expect further increases to unemployment numbers in the near future.

“We still expect to be looking at a period in the autumn and winter where unemployment increases further. Not necessarily dramatically, but an increase nevertheless, which will show that the situation on the labour market and in the economy is changing significantly,” he said.

