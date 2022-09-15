For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Why your local bakery could be in jeopardy, the parties pushing for more energy aid, and nixed ice rinks are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 15 September 2022 08:46 CEST
There may not be an official election date on the books, but speculation that prime minister Mette Frederiksen may call an election soon is enough to have Copenhagen's buses wrapped in political ads. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments