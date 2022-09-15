For members
DANISH CITIZENSHIP
Do children born in Denmark automatically get Danish citizenship?
A Danish passport comes with many benefits, and the country allows dual citizenship. But what are the rules for the children of foreign nationals born in Denmark?
Published: 15 September 2022 13:00 CEST
Not all newborn babies in Denmark are eligible for Danish citizenship upon birth. Photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix
DANISH CITIZENSHIP
How do Denmark’s citizenship rules compare to Sweden and Norway?
We take a look at how Denmark’s citizenship requirements compare to other Scandinavian countries.
Published: 24 June 2022 14:03 CEST
