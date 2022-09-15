Read news from:
Danish cyclists want new markings to remind motorists to keep distance

The Danish Cyclists’ Federation wants new markings on roads to accompany a Ministry of Transport proposal to introduce a mandatory distance for cars when overtaking bicycles.

Published: 15 September 2022 12:51 CEST
Road markings proposed by the Danish Cyclists Federation, should a new law requiring a minimum overtaking distance for motorists be adopted. Image: Cyklistforbundet

A proposal from the Ministry of Transport could require motorists by law to keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres between them and bicycles when passing.

Should the law be passed, it must also provide for new markings on B-roads (landeveje in Danish, ed.] to make the minimum distance clear to drivers, the Danish Cyclists’ Federation urges in a response to the bill proposing the new law, which is currently at the hearing stage.

The cycling federation said it believes drivers will find it difficult to maintain the necessary distance of 1.5 metres alongside a cyclist while passing.

It therefore called for the proposed law change to include a provision for road markings which will enable drivers to judge whether they have enough room to pass.

The markings will have the additional effect of reminding motorists of the new law, should it be adopted, said Jane Kofod, deputy director of the Danish Cyclists’ Federation.

“We suggest that markings are introduced on a large number of routes where there are no bicycle lanes,” Kofod said in a statement.

“This would be a help to drivers and remind them that they must keep a distance from bicycles when they overtake. It will also make it more tangible for drivers when they are regularly reminded how much 1.5 metres actually is on the road,” she said.

The federation said it supports the bill and hopes parliament will pass it.

“This proposal should be adopted by parliament. One in three overtaking manoeuvres today is with under 1.5 metres’ distance and a specific distance requirement would be one of several important ways to increase safety and security for cyclists on roads without parallel bicycle lanes,” Kofod said.

The federation called for the number of bicycle lanes in general to be increased nationally.

“The Cyclist Federation always prefers good, wide bicycle lanes that are well separated from car traffic,” Kofod said.

Danish school traffic volunteers yelled at by motorists

Children who volunteer to help their peers cross busy roads outside their schools in Denmark are likely to be subjected to the wrath of passing drivers, a new report has found.

Published: 2 September 2022 12:54 CEST
Danish school traffic volunteers yelled at by motorists

People who grew up in the United Kingdom might recall the presence of a “Lollipop Man” or “Lollipop Lady” at a road crossing near the entrance to their school.

This person is a local council employee clad in a high-visibility jacket and brandishing a large circular sign on the end of a stick (or ‘lollipop’), marked “STOP-CHILDREN”.

Their job is to help children cross the street by standing in the middle of the road and holding up traffic until everyone is safely across.

In Denmark, this responsibility falls not to public sector workers but to older children from the schools themselves, who are appointed as a voluntary skolepatruljeelev or “school patrol student”.

The young volunteers stand in the middle of the road to help classmates across busy streets on their way to school.

But taking on such a responsibility comes with a risk of getting yelled at by impatient motorists, according to a report from traffic safety agency Rådet for Sikker Trafik.

One in four school patrol students have experienced angry reactions from drivers while performing their tasks, the agency found.

The safety organisation is set to launch a campaign entitled Pas godt på skolepatruljen (“Take Care of the School Patrol”), urging motorists and cyclists not to direct their rage at the young attendants. The campaign will take place in 78 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities.

“School patrol students are really excellent because they do an important job for safety on school roads. Unfortunately, they sometimes experience impatient motorists who make comments or don’t follow their directions,” Lin Kofoed-Jensen, senior project leader with the traffic safety agency, said in a press statement.

“We must all find it within us to give school patrols time to carry out their work securely and safely,” she said.

The issue was found to be worst in the Greater Copenhagen region, where one in three patrol students said they had been on the receiving end of a blast from a car horn.

Nevertheless, nine out of ten volunteers who responded to the survey said they felt happy and safe to take part in patrol duties.

Many also said they felt they had learned about being responsible through the voluntary work.

Most school patrol students are in the 6th or 7th grades, equivalent to ages 12-13. A total of 2,085 students were asked about their experiences as part of the report.

