UKRAINE

Ukrainian soldiers to train in Denmark

Ukraine has accepted an offer to train soldiers within Denmark’s borders, Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov confirmed in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Published: 14 September 2022 10:13 CEST
Danish Defence Minister Morten Bødskov during a press conference after his meeting with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Warsaw, Poland, 12th September 2022. Photo: Mateusz Marek/EPA/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark will train Ukrainian soldiers on its territory, the minister said on Tuesday, as it steps up its support to Kyiv’s army against the Russian invasion.
 
The Ukrainian soldiers could arrive before the year is out, Bødskov said, but declined to specify how many soldiers and where they might be based in Denmark.
Denmark isn’t the only country that will play host to Ukrainian soldiers in training — other EU member states are running similar programs, Bødskov said, and Denmark will contribute 130 officers to a training effort in the UK this autumn.

The Danish programme appears to be similar to that in Britain where the government in London has begun training up to 10,000 inexperienced Ukrainian military recruits since July.
 
“There will be training in Denmark. I cannot give more details but the Ukrainian army will be training in Denmark,” Bødskov told news wire Ritzau during a visit to Kyiv.
Like other Western countries, Denmark promised in August to send instructors to Britain to support the British initiative, with 130 officers.
 
But the preparation to train soldiers on Danish territory is an increase of the European Union and NATO member country’s support for Ukraine.
 
A Ukraine donors’ conference in Copenhagen of 26 countries last month pledged 1.5 billion euros in more aid for training and
equipment for Kyiv’s forces.
 
And Danes voted overwhelmingly in a referendum in June to join the EU’s common defence policy 30 years after opting out.
 
 
In recent days, Ukraine has recaptured several territories including dozens of areas in the northeast in a lightning counter-offensive against Russian forces.
 
As Kyiv pushes forward, the Estonian prime minister and Lithuanian president on Tuesday called on Europe to step up military aid to Ukraine.
 
“Ukraine is showing how the power of morale and leadership can be as crucial as pure military force,” Estonian premier Kaja Kallas tweeted after a three-way call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda.
 
“Our focus must now be on increased and speedy military aid — this takes Ukraine closer to victory.”
 
“Emphasized that Ukraine needs weapons to advance in its fight against Russian aggression. Western support must be scaled up,” Nauseda tweeted.

MILITARY

Danish military sends tanks on foreign mission for first time since 2003

Danish tanks are to take part in a mission on foreign soil for the first time since they returned from the Balkan region in 2003, the country’s armed forces have stated.

Published: 7 September 2022 13:52 CEST
Denmark’s military, Forsvaret, is to send 14 Leopard 2A7 tanks to Estonia as part of a Nato mission, it confirmed in a press statement.

“We are talking about a mission which in many ways is historic. It is the first time the upgraded Leopard 2A7 has been sent on an international mission,” lieutenant colonel Kristian Kold said in the statement.

“And it is the first time we are sending a squadron with four-wheeled units and a total of 14 tanks on an international mission,” he said.

The mission has been planned for some time and aims to demonstrate Denmark’s solidarity with the Baltic states and Poland, according to the military.

A total of 160 Danish soldiers will take part in the British-led battalion to which the tanks are being sent.

“By sending soldiers and tanks to Estonia, we are taking part in managing one of Nato’s security challenges which is a result of Russia’s intensified presence in the Baltic region and the war in Ukraine,” Major General Gunner Arpe Nielsen, head of the army, said in the statement.

“Our skilled soldiers play an important role in securing Nato’s eastern flank,” Nielsen said.

The tanks are scheduled to initially be transported from West Jutland town Holstebro to a temporary military area at the port in Fredericia on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Denmark to send 800 Nato troops to Latvia

