Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Ukrainian soldiers training on Danish soil, the transition to MitID, and a major grocery store chain closing are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 14 September 2022 08:42 CEST
Denmark's foreign minister Jeppe Kofod and Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau visit Almegaard Barracks on the island of Bornholm, Denmark. Photo: Pelle Rink/Ritzau Scanpix
