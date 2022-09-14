Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Ukrainian soldiers will train in Denmark

Ukraine has accepted an offer to train soldiers within Denmark’s borders, Danish defense minister Morten Bødskov told newswire Ritzau in Kyiv on Tuesday.

They may well arrive before the year is out, Bødskov said, but the minister declined to specify how many soldiers and where they might be based in Denmark.

Denmark isn’t the only country that will play host to Ukrainian soldiers in training — other EU member states are running similar programs, Bødskov said, and Denmark will contribute 130 officers to a training effort in the UK this autumn.

Farewell to Fakta

Fakta, one of Denmark’s largest grocery chains with 359 stores, will be no more before the end of the year, according to an announcement from its parent company Coop.

While many fomer Faktas will be converted into new locations for new Coop365discount stores, the smallest stores will close altogether.

Additionally, two of Coop’s other properties — SuperBrugsen and Kvickly — will merge behind the scenes and share a chain director, Coop’s managing director Kræn Østergaard Nielsen told news outlet FoodWatch.

READ MORE: Explained: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

MitID takes over on more websites

Have your MitID credentials handy before accessing skat.dk, borger.dk, or sundhed.dk — the transition away from NemID takes a new step starting September 22nd, according to a press release from the Agency for Digital Government.

You’ll still be able to access these sites and others through NemID if you choose, but MitID will now be the default option.

By October 31st, mobile and online banking will only be accessible through MitID. NemID will officially twilight on June 30th, 2023.

Nearly half of Ukrainian refugees are employed

About 47.6 percent of work-ready Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have found jobs, according to data from the Ministry of Employment. That represents 5,096 Ukrainians who have joined the Danish workforce.

“In this time, when many companies lack hands, it is possible that the Ukrainian refugees can contribute to the labour market,” said Steen Nielsen, deputy director of the business interest group the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri), in a statement.

READ MORE: Danish visa scheme reform ‘not enough’ as companies say labour shortage is biggest threat