TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Ukrainian soldiers training on Danish soil, the transition to MitID, and a major grocery store chain closing are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 14 September 2022 08:42 CEST
Denmark's foreign minister Jeppe Kofod and Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau visit Almegaard Barracks on the island of Bornholm, Denmark. Photo: Pelle Rink/Ritzau Scanpix

Ukrainian soldiers will train in Denmark

Ukraine has accepted an offer to train soldiers within Denmark’s borders, Danish defense minister Morten Bødskov told newswire Ritzau in Kyiv on Tuesday. 

They may well arrive before the year is out, Bødskov said, but the minister declined to specify how many soldiers and where they might be based in Denmark. 

Denmark isn’t the only country that will play host to Ukrainian soldiers in training — other EU member states are running similar programs, Bødskov said, and Denmark will contribute 130 officers to a training effort in the UK this autumn. 

Farewell to Fakta 

Fakta, one of Denmark’s largest grocery chains with 359 stores, will be no more before the end of the year, according to an announcement from its parent company Coop. 

While many fomer Faktas will be converted into new locations for new Coop365discount stores, the smallest stores will close altogether. 

Additionally, two of Coop’s other properties — SuperBrugsen and Kvickly — will merge behind the scenes and share a chain director, Coop’s managing director Kræn Østergaard Nielsen told news outlet FoodWatch. 

MitID takes over on more websites 

Have your MitID credentials handy before accessing skat.dk, borger.dk, or sundhed.dk — the transition away from NemID takes a new step starting September 22nd, according to a press release from the Agency for Digital Government. 

You’ll still be able to access these sites and others through NemID if you choose, but MitID will now be the default option. 

By October 31st, mobile and online banking will only be accessible through MitID. NemID will officially twilight on June 30th, 2023. 

Nearly half of Ukrainian refugees are employed 

About 47.6 percent of work-ready Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have found jobs, according to data from the Ministry of Employment. That represents 5,096 Ukrainians who have joined the Danish workforce. 

“In this time, when many companies lack hands, it is possible that the Ukrainian refugees can contribute to the labour market,” said Steen Nielsen, deputy director of the business interest group the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri), in a statement. 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

The Danish frigate joining NATO forces, rare baby sharks, and a Christmas with fewer lights are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 13 September 2022 08:37 CEST
Danish frigate joins NATO fleet 

The frigate ‘Esbern Snare’ and its crew compliment of 140 Danish servicemembers will help defend NATO in the Baltic Sea after training exercises off the coast of Portugal, according to a press release from Danish Defense (Forsvaret). 

“When we enter the Baltic Sea, we must expect to be visited by Russian planes,” Lars Povl Jensen, commander of the Esbern Snare, said in the release. “That has been the case in the past. Of course we are ready to defend ourselves, but we are not on a mission to hurt anyone. We are there to defend NATO.” 

A darker Christmas for Denmark 

With electricity prices sky high, Christmas won’t be quite as bright in Denmark this year, broadcaster DR reports

The Hotel D’Angleterre on Kongens Nytorv has flipped the switch on plans for its famously extravagant Christmas lights, as have the residents of Angolavej in Amager. 

“We are in a crisis. There are problems with energy. And we have to show that we also want to be part of this,” Henrik Petersen, an Angolavej resident, told TV2 Lorry. 

Rare shark pups hatch in Danish aquarium 

The Kattegat center, an aquarium in Grenaa on Jutland’s east coast, has  announced the birth of two zebra bullhead shark pups. The two new arrivals, whose species is native to waters from north Japan to North Australia, are the first to hatch in a European aquarium. 

The pups’ father is something of a teen dad — while the scientific literature suggested that male zebra bullhead sharks reached sexual maturity at about a year of age, he was only six months old when he fathered the small clutch. 

Some sharks give birth to live young, but many species, including the zebra bullhead, lay egg pouches colloquially called ‘mermaid’s purses.’ 

