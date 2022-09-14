MitID takes over as default option on Danish platforms

Key online public service platforms including skat.dk, borger.dk, or sundhed.dk will see the transition away from the outgoing system, NemID, take a new step starting September 22nd, according to a press release from the Agency for Digitisation.

Currently, NemID remains the default option on the platforms.

Users will still be able to access these sites and others with NemID after September 22nd but MitID will now be the default setting.

The switch represents a step in the transition from NemID to MitID allowing users a stress-free process of getting used to the new digital ID, the deputy director of the Agency for Digitisation, Adam Lebech, told news wire Ritzau.

“We are now changing the automatic log-in window so you meet MitID first. By doing this we are encouraging more people to get used to using MitID as we phase out NemID,” he said.

Over 4.5 million people in Denmark have so far installed MitID, according to the agency.

By October 31st, mobile and online banking will only be accessible through MitID. NemID will be fully decommissioned on June 30th, 2023.

The new system has been introduced to improve security and future-proof the digital ID system, authorities say.

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID