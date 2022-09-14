Read news from:
Danish residents accessing online platforms including tax, public services and health services will be asked to log in using the new MitID secure system from September 22nd.

Published: 14 September 2022 11:58 CEST
MitID takes over as default option on Danish platforms
MitID will take over fully from the outgoing NemID by the end of October. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Key online public service platforms including skat.dk, borger.dk, or sundhed.dk will see the transition away from the outgoing system, NemID, take a new step starting September 22nd, according to a press release from the Agency for Digitisation. 

Currently, NemID remains the default option on the platforms.

Users will still be able to access these sites and others with NemID after September 22nd but MitID will now be the default setting. 

The switch represents a step in the transition from NemID to MitID allowing users a stress-free process of getting used to the new digital ID, the deputy director of the Agency for Digitisation, Adam Lebech, told news wire Ritzau.

“We are now changing the automatic log-in window so you meet MitID first. By doing this we are encouraging more people to get used to using MitID as we phase out NemID,” he said.

Over 4.5 million people in Denmark have so far installed MitID, according to the agency.

By October 31st, mobile and online banking will only be accessible through MitID. NemID will be fully decommissioned on June 30th, 2023. 

The new system has been introduced to improve security and future-proof the digital ID system, authorities say.

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

Victims of scammers who trick their victims through misuse of the NemID online identity system can now apply for compensation.

Published: 1 August 2022 14:30 CEST
Danish NemID scam victims can apply for compensation

Scams in which callers trick their victims into handing over NemID information – the login system used to access banking, public services and other secure online platforms in Denmark – have been regularly reported in recent years, often targeting older people.

The perpetrators have also been known to use email or other forms of initial contact.

People who have lost money to certain scams of this type could now be awarded compensation, broadcaster DR reports.

Denmark residents who have been targeted in NemID scams can from Monday apply for compensation if they have lost money which should have been paid into their bank accounts.

According to the Danish Agency for Digitisation (Digitaliseringsstyrelsen), the scammers often change victims’ so-called NemKonto to a different account which they control.

A NemKonto is the designated current account used to receive salaries as well as payments from the state such as pensions, child support or unemployment benefits.

As such, regular payments that should be received by the victim go to a different bank account.

During the first six months of the compensation scheme – until January 31st 2023 – victims can apply for compensation with up to 10 years’ retrospective effect, the agency said in a statement. As such, anyone who has lost money to scams of this type from August 2012 onwards could receive compensation.

To apply for compensation, the applicant should provide documentation of a police report and proof that they were the rightful recipient of the lost payments.

NemID is currently being replaced by a new online ID system, MitID, in a phased process which will see NemID out of use by autumn 2022.

