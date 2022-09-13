Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

UAE rejects Denmark extradition of Briton accused of $1.7bn tax fraud

A Dubai court on Monday rejected Denmark's extradition request for a Briton accused of robbing the Danish state of 1.7 billion euros through tax fraud, one of his lawyers told AFP.

Published: 13 September 2022 09:58 CEST
UAE rejects Denmark extradition of Briton accused of $1.7bn tax fraud
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2020. Shah was arrested in Dubai for allegedly masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme in Denmark. File photo: Christopher Pike/AP/Ritzau Scanpix
Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in June by Dubai police Denmark’s request.
 
He is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds.
 
“I can confirm that the request was denied on the grounds of insufficient information from Denmark,” Kare Pihlmann, lawyer for the 52-year-old British financier, told AFP.

 
Danish Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye has said that Copenhagen intends to appeal the decision by a court in Dubai, if the legal basis is sufficient to do so.
 
Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to Emirati media.

 
Police in the Gulf emirate said in June that Shah was arrested “with the aim of subsequent extradition for prosecution in Denmark.”
 
They said the arrest was carried out in close cooperation with Emirati authorities and under a bilateral extradition treaty signed in March 2022.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Danish police issue warning over iPhone SMS scam

Denmark’s National Police has issued a statement warning the public against a scam in which targets are offered the chance to buy an iPhone 13 far under the market price.

Published: 7 September 2022 16:34 CEST
Danish police issue warning over iPhone SMS scam

The scam, propagated on Facebook and by SMS, invites the recipient to click on a link, claiming it will lead them to a website where they can purchase the new iPhone for under 3,000 kroner.

Police said they had been alerted to the scam by members of the public.

The iPhone 13 pro currently retails in Denmark for around 8,000 kroner.

The false text message claims it can be acquired for “2,999 kroner – was 9,389 kroner” by clicking on a link. It also says that “only 100” of the iPhones are available.

“We are currently receiving reports of fake SMS’s and adverts on Facebook, using the bait that you can buy a new Iphone 13 pro very cheaply,” police said in a Twitter post.

“If you click on the link, you will be sent to a scam website which tries to trick people into handing over their money and information”, police state.

Earlier this year, Denmark criminalised social media impersonation of others by making it against the law to create a social media profile which looks like it belongs to another person.

Cases of telephone scams targeting elderly people meanwhile occur relatively frequently in Denmark.

One such scam was in June reported to have cost five elderly people almost a million kroner between them.

READ ALSO: Danish NemID scam victims can apply for compensation

SHOW COMMENTS