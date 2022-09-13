Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Danish frigate joins NATO fleet

The frigate ‘Esbern Snare’ and its crew compliment of 140 Danish servicemembers will help defend NATO in the Baltic Sea after training exercises off the coast of Portugal, according to a press release from Danish Defense (Forsvaret).

“When we enter the Baltic Sea, we must expect to be visited by Russian planes,” Lars Povl Jensen, commander of the Esbern Snare, said in the release. “That has been the case in the past. Of course we are ready to defend ourselves, but we are not on a mission to hurt anyone. We are there to defend NATO.”

A darker Christmas for Denmark

With electricity prices sky high, Christmas won’t be quite as bright in Denmark this year, broadcaster DR reports.

The Hotel D’Angleterre on Kongens Nytorv has flipped the switch on plans for its famously extravagant Christmas lights, as have the residents of Angolavej in Amager.

“We are in a crisis. There are problems with energy. And we have to show that we also want to be part of this,” Henrik Petersen, an Angolavej resident, told TV2 Lorry.

Rare shark pups hatch in Danish aquarium

The Kattegat center, an aquarium in Grenaa on Jutland’s east coast, has announced the birth of two zebra bullhead shark pups. The two new arrivals, whose species is native to waters from north Japan to North Australia, are the first to hatch in a European aquarium.

The pups’ father is something of a teen dad — while the scientific literature suggested that male zebra bullhead sharks reached sexual maturity at about a year of age, he was only six months old when he fathered the small clutch.

Some sharks give birth to live young, but many species, including the zebra bullhead, lay egg pouches colloquially called ‘mermaid’s purses.’