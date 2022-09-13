Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

The Danish frigate joining NATO forces, rare baby sharks, and a Christmas with fewer lights are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 13 September 2022 08:37 CEST
Both companies and private super-decorators are reconsidering their Christmas displays in light of electricity prices. This is Jeppe Guldbrandsen's impressive 2020 display in Zealand. Photo: Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish frigate joins NATO fleet 

The frigate ‘Esbern Snare’ and its crew compliment of 140 Danish servicemembers will help defend NATO in the Baltic Sea after training exercises off the coast of Portugal, according to a press release from Danish Defense (Forsvaret). 

“When we enter the Baltic Sea, we must expect to be visited by Russian planes,” Lars Povl Jensen, commander of the Esbern Snare, said in the release. “That has been the case in the past. Of course we are ready to defend ourselves, but we are not on a mission to hurt anyone. We are there to defend NATO.” 

A darker Christmas for Denmark 

With electricity prices sky high, Christmas won’t be quite as bright in Denmark this year, broadcaster DR reports

The Hotel D’Angleterre on Kongens Nytorv has flipped the switch on plans for its famously extravagant Christmas lights, as have the residents of Angolavej in Amager. 

“We are in a crisis. There are problems with energy. And we have to show that we also want to be part of this,” Henrik Petersen, an Angolavej resident, told TV2 Lorry. 

READ MORE: How much will Danish energy bills go up this winter? 

Rare shark pups hatch in Danish aquarium 

The Kattegat center, an aquarium in Grenaa on Jutland’s east coast, has  announced the birth of two zebra bullhead shark pups. The two new arrivals, whose species is native to waters from north Japan to North Australia, are the first to hatch in a European aquarium. 

The pups’ father is something of a teen dad — while the scientific literature suggested that male zebra bullhead sharks reached sexual maturity at about a year of age, he was only six months old when he fathered the small clutch. 

Some sharks give birth to live young, but many species, including the zebra bullhead, lay egg pouches colloquially called ‘mermaid’s purses.’ 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Another major bank ending negative interest rates, red tape tying up wind energy development, and the start of 'hygge' weather are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 08:26 CEST
Danske Bank ends negative interest 

As of October 1st, private Danske Bank customers don’t have to worry about negative interest on their accounts, according to the company’s website. 

Instead, customers who have their NemKonto (a designated account for paying and receiving money from the government) at Danske Bank can look forward to a modest positive interest rate — 0.4 percent annually for balances up to 100,000 kroner and 0.6 percent annually for 100,000-500,000 kroner. 

Children’s savings and certain other accounts will also flip to positive interest rates, newswire Ritzau reports. 

Starting in 2012, Denmark’s National Bank set negative interest rates, meaning it cost customers money to have money sitting in banks in the country. But as the National Bank adjusts interest rates to keep pace with the European Central Bank, interest rates have crept closer to 0 and finally crossed into positive territory last Thursday, September 8th. That same day, Nordea Bank ended their negative interest rates.  

A handful of other Danish banks did away with negative interest rates earlier this year, among them Nykredit, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Saxo Bank.

Red tape ties up wind energy development, industry says 

Denmark’s plans to increase its offshore wind energy capacity fivefold by 2030 are jeopardized by government red tape, industry representatives told newspaper DR.  

“As it is today, I just have to be blunt and say that it is completely unrealistic to achieve it,” Lars Sandahl, director of the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri) said. 

Gumming up the works are time spent collecting bids, investigations (including environmental impact) and paperwork with the authorities, they explain. 

Lena Kitzing, head of research at DTU’s wind energy department, and climate minister Dan Jørgensen agree that the timelines for building wind turbines needs to be dramatically reduced. Jørgensen figures that the time to build an offshore windfarm can be whittled down to seven years. 

“We are in the process of thoroughly going through level by level, link by link: how can we do it faster,” Jørgensen told DR. 

READ MORE: Danish offshore wind could help Europe ditch fossil fuels 

Autumn weather sets in this week 

Break out the blankets and the tea — according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, it’ll really start to feel like autumn in the next several days. 

“It will be windy for the rest of the week, and temperatures will drop steadily, so when we get to the end of the week, we will probably be between 12-16 degrees,” says DMI meteorologist Mette Wagner. 

There’s a possibility for showers throughout the week, particularly on Tuesday. 

READ MORE: Essential rain gear for a wet Danish winter (and autumn, spring and summer) 

Denmark tightens visa rules for Russian citizens 

After the EU’s decision to restrict tourist visas for Russian citizens, Denmark will follow suit. 

Russians hoping to visit Denmark will face longer processing times, be asked to present more documentation, and pay higher fees, Ritzau reports. Russians applying for visas to Denmark will join a category with countries including Syria, Somalia, and Eritrea.

Denmark has a legal reservation exempting it from EU-wide visa agreements and had its own bilateral agreement with Russia. 

“It is provocative that Russians travel to European countries — among other things for holidays — while their country has invaded a free and democratic European country,” Danish minister for immigration and integration Kaare Dybvad Bek said. 

