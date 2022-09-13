For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
The Danish frigate joining NATO forces, rare baby sharks, and a Christmas with fewer lights are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 13 September 2022 08:37 CEST
Both companies and private super-decorators are reconsidering their Christmas displays in light of electricity prices. This is Jeppe Guldbrandsen's impressive 2020 display in Zealand. Photo: Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Another major bank ending negative interest rates, red tape tying up wind energy development, and the start of 'hygge' weather are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 12 September 2022 08:26 CEST
