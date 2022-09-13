Should Danish homes use fireplaces as an alternative heating source?

But those planning to burn firewood as an alternative way of heating their homes this winter have been encouraged to consider the environmental implications of such a decision, local Danish media TV2 Lorry reports.

As well as being a source of pollution, fireplaces can be a hazard to health, the media writes.

Smoke from firewood is a major contributor to particle pollution, doctor and professor Torben Sigsgaard of Aarhus University’s Department of Public Health told TV2 Lorry.

“In the end, this will mean more smoke in the atmosphere, which has a documented and very negative effect on health,” he said, noting that more smoke in the air is a risk factor for cancer and lung diseases.

Retailers have in recent weeks reported increased demand for firewood as gas and energy prices go up and are expected to further increase in the coming months.

This has in turn led to the price of firewood going up, along with low stocks and a risk of stockpiling. Some sellers have introduced sales limits while others have sold out.

Fireplaces are the least advisable way of warming a home, however, according to Steffen Loft, a professor at the Department of Public Health at the University of Copenhagen.

“Fireplaces emit far more particle pollution than almost all other forms of heating,” Loft said.

“If you are doing it to save some money, you should reconsider – not just for your own health but also for your neighbours. There’s also a certain responsibility to those you live close to,” he told TV2 Lorry.

A study of around 16,000 fireplaces in Copenhagen was found to emit as many small particles during the winter months than road traffic did during a full year, according to the media.