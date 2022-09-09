For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Nordea dropping negative interest rates, why you shouldn't turn off the heat completely this winter, and the damp autumn weekend ahead are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 9 September 2022 08:31 CEST
Queen Margrethe of Denmark says she will miss Queen Elizabeth II terribly. The two are pictured here during Queen Elizabeth's 1979 state visit to Denmark. Photo: Jette Ladegaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments