Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Nordea dropping negative interest rates, why you shouldn't turn off the heat completely this winter, and the damp autumn weekend ahead are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 9 September 2022 08:31 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Queen Margrethe of Denmark says she will miss Queen Elizabeth II terribly. The two are pictured here during Queen Elizabeth's 1979 state visit to Denmark. Photo: Jette Ladegaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark sends condolences to the United Kingdom

Queen Margrethe II and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have expressed their condolences after the announcement yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II has died.

“I am saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty the Queen was a unifying figure for her nation and the world. She provided a sense of stability during changing times,” Frederiksen said in a statement posted by the Prime Minister’s Office on Twitter.

In a letter addressed to King Charles III published on the Danish palace website, Queen Margrethe said she was “deeply moved by the sad news of your beloved mother’s death.”

“You mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” Queen Margrethe wrote.

READ ALSO: ‘An anchor in rough seas’: Denmark pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II

An autumn weekend ahead with showers (and some sun) 

With Friday off to a soggy start, the Danish Meteorological Institute says to keep an eye out for potential cloudbursts — when at least 15 millimeters of rain falls in less than half an hour — this afternoon. 

The rain is expected to continue into Saturday, though the sun might make the occasional appearance. There’s an even greater chance for clear skies on Sunday. 

DMI meteorologist Trine Pedersen says not to get too used to your rain gear just yet — we may get another taste of summer weather next week. 

READ MORE: Essential rain gear for a wet Danish winter (and autumn, spring and summer) 

No more negative interest rates at Nordea 

Accountholders at Nordea, one of the largest banks operating in Denmark, will see the interest rates on some of their savings flip into the black on September 20. 

Starting in 2012, Denmark’s National Bank set negative interest rates, meaning it cost customers money to have money sitting in banks in the country. But as the National Bank adjusts interest rates to keep pace with the European Central Bank, interest rates have crept closer to 0 and finally crossed into positive territory on Thursday. 

A handful of other Danish banks did away with negative interest rates earlier this year, among them Nykredit, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Saxo Bank.

Housing association: don’t turn radiators all the way off 

While ‘energy savings’ will be the watchword for the winter in Europe, a housing association in Denmark warns that letting the home get too chilly can open the door to mould. 

“It’s about finding a good balance and ensuring that there is still a proper temperature and a good indoor climate in your home. Even if you turn [the radiator] down a bit,” says Solveig Råberg Tingey, deputy managing director of BL, an industry organisation representing 500 public housing associations with a total of almost a million tenants, newswire Ritzau reports. 

To ward off mould, experts recommend keeping the home dry and ventilating several times a day for five to ten minutes. 

Too ‘mushroom’ for doubt: be careful what you forage

With mushroom season nearly upon us, the Danish Food and Drug Administration urges Danes to only consume mushrooms they can identify with 100 percent certainty. 

Calls to the poison control line due to suspected mushroom poisoning have been on the rise for the past several years, according to a press release from the agency. 

“The most dangerous mushrooms, such as green fly agaric, are life-threatening and can damage the organs,” says head of office Henrik Dammand in the press release. “In the milder cases, you get away with vomiting and diarrhea.” 

If you do decide to indulge in foraged fungi, Dammand advises taking a picture beforehand to assist in identification if problems arise later. 

READ MORE: Danish word of the day: Svamp

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

A majority of Liberal mayors oppose headscarf bans, a fire at a concert hall, and a chance of cloudbursts today are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 7 September 2022 08:24 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Keep the rain gear handy — cloudbursts ahead 

While Wednesday begins sunny and mild, the Danish Meteorological Institute warns there’s a chance of cloudbursts — sudden downpours where at least 15 millimeters of rain falls in half an hour — across most of the country in the afternoon. 

Liberal mayors oppose headscarf ban 
A majority of mayors from the Liberal Party (Venstre) are against a proposed headscarf ban for girls in primary school, according to a survey conducted by DR Nyheder. 
 
Nineteen of the Liberal Party’s 34 mayors said they opposed the measure, while one is undecided. Four declined to comment and 10 have yet to respond to DR’s survey. 
 
“I don’t like headscarf bans. In general, I don’t like very many bans,” Ulrik Wilbek, mayor of Viborg, told DR Nyheder. “I come from a party that is in favour of free choice.” 
 
The proposal is based on a recommendation from the “Commission for the Forgotten Women’s Struggle,” a group the Danish government formed with the goal of reducing social control on women in ethnic minorities. Two commission member’s have reversed their position on a primary school headscarf ban since the recommendation was announced, one of whom also resigned. 
 

Aarhus’ Musikhuset reopens after fire

Flagship concert hall Musikhuset in Aarhus is open again after fire services responded in large numbers to a blaze on the building’s roof on Tuesday afternoon, newspaper Jyllands-Posten first reported. 

Nine fire engines attended the fire at around 3pm yesterday.

Musikhuset released a press statement at 4:30pm saying staff could return to work.

Damage to the building was limited to a roof terrace and the construction underneath it, while water leaked into a fifth-floor kitchen.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the venue was evacuated when the alarm was raised. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

SHOW COMMENTS