Denmark ready to offer billion-kroner loan guarantee to energy firms

A cross-aisle majority in the Danish parliament supports providing security to energy companies strained by high raw material prices through a state-financed loan guarantee programme worth 100 billion kroner.

Published: 9 September 2022 13:12 CEST
Denmark is to provide a state guarantee to help ensure energy companies fulfil obligations amid high market prices. Illustration photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The measure was confirmed by the government and the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) at a briefing on Thursday afternoon, at which supply strategies were presented ahead of the coming winter.

“We can today present a state guarantee of 100 billion kroner which will help to ensure stability on the electricity market. It will protect consumers and heighten supply security,” Business Minister Simon Kollerup said.

“This is a political agreement which has been ratified by a very broad majority in parliament,” Kollerup said.

High energy prices across Europe have left households facing uncertainty about costs and supplies this winter, including in Denmark.

Rocketing fuel prices can also impact electricity companies by making it difficult for them to fulfil contracts to both buy and sell electricity.

The political deal means that companies can be given a state guarantee for bank loans if they need extra capital here and now.

Such loans can cover up to 80 percent of the loan taken out by companies, while the lender must shoulder 20 percent of the risk.

The deal makes it more attractive for banks to loan money to energy firms, in term making it easier for the companies to loan money if this is needed for them to fulfil their commitments.

Energy companies will pay a fee to use the programme. The price of this is set in accordance with the bank’s assessment of the risk of the loan. Part of this fee goes to the state as payment for the risk comprised in the guarantee.

A similar scheme was recently introduced in Denmark’s Nordic neighbour Sweden.

State protection of energy providers through the supply and cost crisis is crucial, according to the Confederation of Danish Businesses (Dansk Industri, DI).

“We must not get into a situation in which the providers of our energy cannot maintain their production because of liquidity problems,” DI’s political director Emil Fannikke Kiær told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“Liquidity is the precondition for us being able, during a time of crisis, to invest massively in green technologies and green conversions,” he said.

In addition to the Social Democratic government, the other parties who back the agreement are the Liberals (Venstre), Socialist People’s Party (SF), Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre), Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), Conservatives,  Denmark Democrats, Danish People’s Party and Moderates.

Denmark to reduce temperature and turn off illumination at public buildings

Public buildings in Denmark will feel the effects of the energy crisis with cost-cutting measures to be introduced.

Published: 9 September 2022 13:06 CEST
Illumination of public buildings will be switched off more often and thermostats will be set to 19 degrees Celsius, Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies Minister Dan Jørgensen said at a briefing in Copenhagen on Thursday.

“We need to save on energy and we need to do it now. To that end, we have decided the public sector should take the lead,” Jørgensen said.

“The temperature indoors should be reduced to 19 degrees unless special circumstances require it to be higher. The temperature has normally been between 21 and 23 degrees,” he said.

The decision will take the form of an order issued to state buildings, while buildings belonging to municipal and regional authorities will receive recommendations asking them to follow suit.

Care homes, preschools and hospitals are not affected by the decision to reduce temperatures.

“It’s very good if you can save energy. But when there are special requirements, you must also make special considerations. That’s why [these services] are exempted from this measure,” Jørgensen said.

Illumination of buildings will also be reduced in an energy-saving measure.

“We will switch off all outdoors lighting. Buildings that are illuminated because they are nice to look at but where this has no practical use will therefore not be illuminated,” Jørgensen said.

The heating season – which normally begins on October 1st – will also be shortened by delaying it until inside temperatures drop to under 19 degrees Celsius. As such, radiators will not be switched on in public buildings until temperatures dip below this level.

