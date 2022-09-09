Denmark partially cancels jubilee events after death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Danish queen, Elizabeth’s third cousin, has cancelled a carriage procession through Copenhagen and a palace balcony appearance, while a reception and lunch at City Hall has been postponed.

A scaled-down gala theatre performance in her honour will go ahead at Copenhagen’s royal theatre on Saturday evening.

A lunch with Nordic royals will go ahead as planned on Sunday, as will as a downsized gala banquet at the Christiansborg Palace.

“In light of the sad announcement about Queen Elizabeth II’s death yesterday, it is Her Majesty The Queen’s wish that a number of adjustments be made to the weekend’s planned celebration of the 50th Jubilee of The Queen’s Accession to the Throne,” the palace said in a statement.

This is the second time Margrethe, who acceded to the throne in January 1972, has had to put off her jubilee celebrations, marking the actual anniversary last January with a smaller celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The full festivities had been postponed until this weekend.

With the death of Elizabeth, Margrethe is now Europe’s longest-serving monarch, just ahead of Sweden’s Carl XVI Gustaf who has been king for 48 years.

Margrethe is also Europe’s only reigning queen, though four countries — Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden — have crown princesses next in line to the throne.