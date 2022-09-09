Read news from:
Austria
ROYAL FAMILY

Denmark partially cancels jubilee events after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has called off some weekend events to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the Danish palace said on Friday.

Published: 9 September 2022 13:39 CEST
The flag flies at half mast at Danish royal residence Amalienborg on September 9th 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish queen, Elizabeth’s third cousin, has cancelled a carriage procession through Copenhagen and a palace balcony appearance, while a reception and lunch at City Hall has been postponed.

A scaled-down gala theatre performance in her honour will go ahead at Copenhagen’s royal theatre on Saturday evening.

A lunch with Nordic royals will go ahead as planned on Sunday, as will as a downsized gala banquet at the Christiansborg Palace.

“In light of the sad announcement about Queen Elizabeth II’s death yesterday, it is Her Majesty The Queen’s wish that a number of adjustments be made to the weekend’s planned celebration of the 50th Jubilee of The Queen’s Accession to the Throne,” the palace said in a statement.

This is the second time Margrethe, who acceded to the throne in January 1972, has had to put off her jubilee celebrations, marking the actual anniversary last January with a smaller celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The full festivities had been postponed until this weekend.

With the death of Elizabeth, Margrethe is now Europe’s longest-serving monarch, just ahead of Sweden’s Carl XVI Gustaf who has been king for 48 years.

Margrethe is also Europe’s only reigning queen, though four countries — Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden — have crown princesses next in line to the throne.

On Thursday evening, in a letter addressed to King Charles III and published on the Danish palace website, Queen Margrethe said she was “deeply moved by the sad news of your beloved mother’s death.”

“You mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” Queen Margrethe wrote.

“Denmark and I are grateful for her continuous efforts to further strengthening the close and warm relations between our two nations.

“God bless you both and give you strength and hope in your future life and duties,” she wrote, also addressing Camilla, the Queen Consort.

 

DENMARK AND THE UK

‘An anchor in rough seas’: Denmark pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have expressed their condolences after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II, who was Europe's longest reigning monarch, has died.

Published: 8 September 2022 22:34 CEST
Updated: 8 September 2022 23:41 CEST
'An anchor in rough seas': Denmark pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II

“I am saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty the Queen was a unifying figure for her nation and the world. She provided a sense of stability during changing times,” Frederiksen said in a statement posted by the Prime Minister’s Office on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with The Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. I send the heartfelt condolences of my Government and the people of Denmark to PM Liz Truss,” she added.

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the Danish Queen is now Europe’s longest-serving reigning monarch. A series of events are planned in Copenhagen this weekend to celebrate her 50th jubilee, a landmark she reached earlier this year.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral, her beloved country house in Scotland, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

In a statement, her son King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Elizabeth’s reign spanned the Victorian to the modern era. Her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874, while her last Liz Truss, was born 101 years later in 1975.

Two former Prime Ministers of Denmark were among the country’s high-profile representatives to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II earlier on Thursday evening.

“Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of dignity, strength, and duty. My thoughts are with the British people in this sad moment,” wrote Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who was prime minister from 2001-2009 and later General Secretary of Nato, on Twitter.

“Not until you have lost something do you realise what it really means. Queen Elizabeth has died aged 96 years. 70 years’ work. Suddenly it becomes clear: She knitted an entire people together for several generations. An anchor in rough seas. How she will be missed. In honour of her memory,” wrote Lars Løkke Rasmussen, prime minister from 2009-2011 and 2015-2019.

 

