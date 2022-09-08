Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Danish psychiatrists ‘flee’ to private practice

More than 20 percent of psychiatrists have left employment in the public sector in favour of better working conditions in private practice, according to a survey conducted by the Danish Association of Senior Physicians (Overlægeforeningen).

The trend shows no signs of slowing — between 40-50 percent of senior psychiatrists working in regional hospitals considered defecting to the private sector in the last six months.

Psychiatrists described frustration and despair at having to turn patients in need away in the public system, according to the survey results.

“If even some of them take their considerations [of leaving the public sector] seriously, it will have devastating consequences for regional psychiatry, and it will be a disaster for patients and a huge challenge for equal access to healthcare in Denmark,” Susanne Wammen, president of the Association of General Practitioners, told newspaper Politiken.

Danish professor questions EU plans to lower gas prices

On Wednesday, the EU Commission presented five proposals to rein in gas prices amid the international shortage, while Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to completely cut off the flow of gas if a price ceiling (which he described as “stupid”) is introduced. Brian Vad Mathiesen, professor of energy planning at Aalborg University, says the Commission’s plan has a risk of backfiring.

“The proposal from the EU is about a price ceiling on Russian gas and not Norwegian or African gas,” he explained to newswire Ritzau. “So if the Russian president turns off the gas, we risk that the gas price will rise in the markets that are not regulated, because the shortage will become even greater.”

Denmark sends water purifier to Pakistan

The Danish Emergency Management Agency is sending a large water purification module to Pakistan, where floods have decimated the drinking water supply, the agency tells Ritzau.

The Danish system can make 120,000 liters of potable water daily, the Agency says, and should be functional by Sunday or Monday.

Denmark previously contributed 10 million kroner to the pool for UN refugee aid in support of Pakistan, where the situation is described as critical with three million children at particular risk of drowning, malnutrition, and water-borne disease.

Denmark has donated 668 million kroner in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and surrounding countries. On August 11, Denmark also announced an 820 million kroner donation to support weapons and training.