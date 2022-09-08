Read news from:
Danish parliament in support of price cap on Russian gas

A majority in the Danish parliament supports a cap on the purchase price of Russian gas, with politicians arguing that Moscow is using the gas as a weapon against Europe.

Published: 8 September 2022 14:07 CEST
The leader of the opposition Liberal (Venstre) party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said he supported the EU Commission’s consideration of a price cap on Russian gas. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

The leader of the opposition Liberal (Venstre) party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said he supported the EU Commission’s consideration of a price cap on Russian gas.

The plan is scheduled to be discussed at EU level by energy ministers from member states on Friday.

“We can all feel the effects of prices galloping away from us, especially energy prices. It’s very concerning. We are in an economic war with Russia,” Ellemann-Jensen told news wire Ritzau.

“The only way we can stop it is by standing together. It’s a way of showing solidarity with each other. That is what the Commission is putting forward and it’s necessary in a situation like this. We take it very seriously,” he said.

On Wednesday, the EU Commission presented five proposals to rein in gas prices amid the international shortage, including the price cap.

A cap on the purchase price of Russian gas would mean that EU countries would decide the maximum price they will pay for gas from Russia, making the EU – not Russia – the theoretical price-setter.

Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to completely cut off the flow of gas if a price cap is introduced, describing such a step as “stupid”.

Russia last week cut gas supplies to Europe indefinitely by closing off the Nordstream 1 pipeline to Germany.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed her backing of the Commission’s proposals shortly after they were presented on Wednesday.

“The gas is being used as a weapon in the battle for freedom in Europe. If that continues, we are looking towards a very, very serious situation with gas shortages and prices that could get even higher,” she said.

Brian Vad Mathiesen, professor of energy planning at Aalborg University, said the Commission’s plan has a risk of backfiring. 

“The proposal from the EU is about a price cap on Russian gas and not Norwegian or African gas,” Mathiesen told Ritzau.

“So if the Russian president turns off the gas, we risk that the gas price will rise in the markets that are not regulated, because the shortage will become even greater,” he said.

Why energy prices worry rural Danes more than those in cities

One in three residents in rural parts of Denmark is very concerned about increasing energy prices, a larger proportion than in cities, a recent poll has found.

Published: 7 September 2022 14:05 CEST
Around a third of people in rural areas of Denmark say they are highly concerned about escalating energy costs compared to one in four in cities, broadcaster DR reports based on a recent poll.

The poll was conducted by institute Epinion on behalf of the Danish Agriculture & Food Council (Landbrug og Fødevarer) and the National Council for Rural Districts (Landdistrikternes Fællesråd).

In rural municipalities, 33 percent said they were “to a very high degree” concerned about increasing energy prices. In major cities, 25 percent gave that response.

A similar split is seen for those who said they were concerned “to a high degree” (rather than “very high”) about the issue. Here, 34 percent in rural areas selected the option compared to 27 percent in cities.

972 people took part in the survey.

There may be several reasons for heightened concern over expensive gas, electricity and fuel in rural parts of Denmark.

These include a higher likelihood of needing to drive to essential places like supermarkets and schools if they are not within walking distance, with public transport coverage less comprehensive.

Rural housing may also not be on a district heating network and will therefore rely on individual gas heaters, which are most severely affected by high energy prices.

In addition to these factors, a larger proportion of the rural population is at retirement age and therefore also has reduced flexibility on household income.

People who live in the countryside generally have fewer options at their disposal if they want to take steps to reduce energy costs, Steffen Damgaard, chairperson with Landdistrikternes Fællesråd, said in comments to DR.

“In a larger city there is district heating, which is not as price-sensitive. At the same time you have public transport which is always operating. So there are some extra concerns you can easily have in the countryside when a crisis comes knocking at the door,” he said.

Earlier this week, regional authorities said that some regional bus services could face cancellation without support from the central government. Declining passenger numbers and high fuels costs mean the regional buses are far exceeding their budgets. Potential bus closures could also have a skewed impact in rural areas.

