Danish parliament in support of price cap on Russian gas

The leader of the opposition Liberal (Venstre) party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said he supported the EU Commission’s consideration of a price cap on Russian gas.

The plan is scheduled to be discussed at EU level by energy ministers from member states on Friday.

“We can all feel the effects of prices galloping away from us, especially energy prices. It’s very concerning. We are in an economic war with Russia,” Ellemann-Jensen told news wire Ritzau.

“The only way we can stop it is by standing together. It’s a way of showing solidarity with each other. That is what the Commission is putting forward and it’s necessary in a situation like this. We take it very seriously,” he said.

On Wednesday, the EU Commission presented five proposals to rein in gas prices amid the international shortage, including the price cap.

A cap on the purchase price of Russian gas would mean that EU countries would decide the maximum price they will pay for gas from Russia, making the EU – not Russia – the theoretical price-setter.

Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to completely cut off the flow of gas if a price cap is introduced, describing such a step as “stupid”.

Russia last week cut gas supplies to Europe indefinitely by closing off the Nordstream 1 pipeline to Germany.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed her backing of the Commission’s proposals shortly after they were presented on Wednesday.

“The gas is being used as a weapon in the battle for freedom in Europe. If that continues, we are looking towards a very, very serious situation with gas shortages and prices that could get even higher,” she said.

Brian Vad Mathiesen, professor of energy planning at Aalborg University, said the Commission’s plan has a risk of backfiring.

“The proposal from the EU is about a price cap on Russian gas and not Norwegian or African gas,” Mathiesen told Ritzau.

“So if the Russian president turns off the gas, we risk that the gas price will rise in the markets that are not regulated, because the shortage will become even greater,” he said.

READ MORE: When will effects of Russian gas shut-off be felt in Denmark?