TRANSPORT

Rejsekort: Danish travel card ordered to change terms and conditions

Denmark’s consumer ombudsman has ordered the Rejsekort travel card, used on public transport services across the country, to change several terms and conditions following around 250 complaints.

Published: 7 September 2022 13:44 CEST
Rejsekort: Danish travel card ordered to change terms and conditions
Denmark's Rejsekort is to get updated T&Cs after being criticised on a number of points. File photo: Sara Gangsted/Ritzau Scanpix

The ombudsman, Forbrugerombudsmand, confirmed in a press statement that the Rejsekort og Rejseplan company, which operates the travel card, have received its orders and will comply with them.

The electronic card is used on trains, buses and light rail services across Denmark as well as on the Copenhagen Metro. Users check-in by holding the card over a sensor on platforms or inside buses and must check-out again at the end of their journey.

The card can be used in two main forms: an anonymous version which must have at least 70 kroner in pre-paid credit at the start of a journey (600 kroner for long distance travel), and a personal card bearing the user’s ID, which can be topped up online or automatically. A third version, Rejsekort Flex, combines some of the features of each.

Several elements of the card’s terms have not made it easy enough for passengers to use services fairly, the ombudsman concluded, and has now ordered these to be updated.

“The electronic Rejsekort was meant to make it easy for passengers to take public transport. It has done so, but technological advances do not justify disregarding important consumer protection laws,” the ombudsman, Christina Toftegaard Nielsen, said in the statement.

One point of criticism was the difficulty for customers to obtain returns of outstanding balances on their travel cards, should they wish to withdraw them.

Currently, users of the anonymous Rejsekort can only withdraw outstanding balances at a limited number of locations, or by sending an application form to the company. A fee was also applied to withdrawals.

This must now be changed so that balances can be returned without a fee at all sale points until one year after the card expires.

That cards have an expiry date at all must also be made clearer, the ombudsman ordered. The Rejsekort expires and must be replaced after five years but this is not currently displayed on the cards themselves or on receipts.

Expiry dates will in future be displayed on the cards, the ombudsman press statement said.

Additionally, the Rejsekort will no longer be automatically blocked if its owner fails to check out three times. If a journey is incorrectly registered by the card, burned of proof will no longer be placed on the user.

Rejsekort og Rejseplan said in a statement it will comply with all the ombudsman’s demands and that its service should be “easy and transparent” for users.

TRANSPORT

Why Denmark’s regional bus services could face crisis

Rising gas prices and declining passenger numbers have put unprecedented stress on Denmark’s regional bus network, according to authorities in the Nordic country.

Published: 5 September 2022 13:41 CEST
Why Denmark's regional bus services could face crisis

Danish Regions, the authority responsible for administration of regional bus services, has called for urgent relief for the sector as a result of high fuel prices and low passenger numbers.

Up to one in seven regional bus routes – public buses that connect cities, as opposed to local bus routes – could face cancellation if budget excesses are not addressed, the authorities said.

So far in 2022, transport budgets have incurred an additional an additional 233 million kroner in costs, Danish Regions said in a statement.

Meanwhile, regional bus traffic has fallen by between 10 and 20 percent compared to pre-Covid-19 figures.

High fuel prices have worsened the problem further by bloating costs for operators.

The deputy chairperson of the Danish Regions, Stephanie Lose, an elected official, said that financial support must come from the state to avoid cancellation of regional bus routes.

“I don’t think we’ve been in a situation where there’s been such drastic pressure on public transport as there is now, because of the extraordinary circumstances,” Lose said.

“Normally [Regional authorities] would solve it when it is to a smaller extent, but we are talking about some drastically large budget excesses. We can’t solve that just by shifting things around,” she said.

Budgets could be exceeded by “double digit” percentages, she said.

Rural areas, which struggle most to fill buses, could be worst hit by possible service cancellations according to Lose.

Transport Minister Trine Bramsen said the government is “one hundred percent” behind public transport but that transportation companies must seek solutions.

“We have spent hundreds of millions of kroner protecting our public transport through Covid-19 and that is because we want buses to be used all over the country,” she said.

“There can be no doubt that we are concerned with this agenda,” she said.

Regions, Municipalities and the government are scheduled to meet in September to discuss possible compensation for the first two months of this year, when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place on public transport, she said.

“Along with the compensation we have tabled, traffic companies will also have to make an effort to get their lost passengers on board. This must be done by working together,” she said.

The left-wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) a parliamentary ally of the government, wants regional buses to be bailed out using money from an inflation relief fund, news wire Ritzau reports.

A draft 2023 budget presented last week by the government sets aside funding for inflation relief but did not specify the recipients of such spending.

