Danish police issue warning over iPhone SMS scam

The scam, propagated on Facebook and by SMS, invites the recipient to click on a link, claiming it will lead them to a website where they can purchase the new iPhone for under 3,000 kroner.

Police said they had been alerted to the scam by members of the public.

Obs! Lige nu modtager vi anmeldelser om fup-sms’er og reklamer på Facebook, hvor der lokkes med, at man kan købe en ny Iphone 13 Pro meget billigt. Trykker man på linket, bliver man ledt videre til en fuphjemmeside, som forsøger at franarre folk penge og oplysninger #politidk pic.twitter.com/0A7Tpa5RIv — Rigspolitiet (@Rigspoliti) September 7, 2022

The iPhone 13 pro currently retails in Denmark for around 8,000 kroner.

The false text message claims it can be acquired for “2,999 kroner – was 9,389 kroner” by clicking on a link. It also says that “only 100” of the iPhones are available.

“We are currently receiving reports of fake SMS’s and adverts on Facebook, using the bait that you can buy a new Iphone 13 pro very cheaply,” police said in a Twitter post.

“If you click on the link, you will be sent to a scam website which tries to trick people into handing over their money and information”, police state.

Earlier this year, Denmark criminalised social media impersonation of others by making it against the law to create a social media profile which looks like it belongs to another person.

Cases of telephone scams targeting elderly people meanwhile occur relatively frequently in Denmark.

One such scam was in June reported to have cost five elderly people almost a million kroner between them.

READ ALSO: Danish NemID scam victims can apply for compensation