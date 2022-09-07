Read news from:
Danish police issue warning over iPhone SMS scam

Denmark’s National Police has issued a statement warning the public against a scam in which targets are offered the chance to buy an iPhone 13 far under the market price.

Published: 7 September 2022 16:34 CEST
File photo of an iPhone 13. Denmark's National Police have received several reports of an SMS and Facebook-based scam involving a fake link claiming to be a cheap offer to buy the device. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The scam, propagated on Facebook and by SMS, invites the recipient to click on a link, claiming it will lead them to a website where they can purchase the new iPhone for under 3,000 kroner.

Police said they had been alerted to the scam by members of the public.

The iPhone 13 pro currently retails in Denmark for around 8,000 kroner.

The false text message claims it can be acquired for “2,999 kroner – was 9,389 kroner” by clicking on a link. It also says that “only 100” of the iPhones are available.

“We are currently receiving reports of fake SMS’s and adverts on Facebook, using the bait that you can buy a new Iphone 13 pro very cheaply,” police said in a Twitter post.

“If you click on the link, you will be sent to a scam website which tries to trick people into handing over their money and information”, police state.

Earlier this year, Denmark criminalised social media impersonation of others by making it against the law to create a social media profile which looks like it belongs to another person.

Cases of telephone scams targeting elderly people meanwhile occur relatively frequently in Denmark.

One such scam was in June reported to have cost five elderly people almost a million kroner between them.

Denmark considers tightened gun laws after mall shooting

Danish Minister of Justice Mattias Tesfaye believes further restrictions are necessary after the attack on Copenhagen’s Field’s mall that claimed the lives of three and wounded many more.

Published: 5 September 2022 13:26 CEST
The minister said that he favoured new gun controls in Denmark, in comments two months after the attack on the Copenhagen shopping centre in which three people were killed.

Tesfaye said that people with severe mental illness — as the Field’s shooter had previously been diagnosed with — shouldn’t be allowed to purchase high-powered guns. 

“There are some legal challenges in simply giving the police access to the health data of all Danes,” he said in comments to broadcaster DR.

“But we are looking at whether warning bells could still ring at police stations if weapons come anywhere near people with severe mental disorders,” he said.

The suspected Field’s shooter was admitted to a secure psychiatric facility the day after the attack. He is held under suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

People with severe mental illnesses should not be able to acquire a rifle such as the weapon used by the suspect in the Field’s attack, Tesfaye said.

He also stressed that he did not seek to criminalise people who suffer with mental illnesses.

Reports emerged following the July shooting that the suspected gunman was known to psychiatric services in the Greater Copenhagen region. He was reported to have sought psychiatric help shortly before the crime took place.

The regional health authority is looking into whether more could have been done to prevent the shooting. Results of an investigation are expected this month.

