TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Who can expect Omicron vaccines, plummeting pension assets, and hackers targeting small Danish businesses are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 6 September 2022 08:30 CEST
On Monday, Veteran's Flag Day honored Denmark's troops deployed abroad. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
A proposal to tighten gun laws after Field's, less plastic on the grocery shelves, and bus routes on the verge of collapse are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 5 September 2022 08:21 CEST
