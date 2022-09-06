Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Omicron vaccine forecast

Denmark can look forward to the delivery of 1.2 million doses of the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines tailored to the Omicron sub-variant next week. Over the course the month, an additional 3.3 doses will arrive, according to an announcement by Danish minister of health Magnus Heunicke.

An additional round of booster shots — for many, that would be their fourth dose of the vaccine — will be offered to everyone over 50 and certain at-risk groups starting October 1st.

However, if you’re under 50 and don’t fall into one of the priority groups, don’t hold your breath — Heunicke says there are currently no plans to vaccinate the rest of the population.

Danish pension assets fall sharply

In the first six months of 2022, Danish pension assets lost 544 billion kroner, according to data from Denmark’s National Bank. That’s despite record high pension contributions in the same period.

After the 12 percent hit, Danes have 3,923 billion squirreled away for retirement. Anne-Louise Lindkvist, market and customer advisory manager at Sampension, emphasises that pensions are long-term investments. “There will be fluctuations along the way,” Lindkvist tells newswire Ritzau.

Hackers plague small Danish businesses

More than one in four small companies in Denmark saw an IT security breach in 2021, according to an analysis of government data by business organisation SMEDanmark.

That’s more than double the rate in 2019, the SMEDanmark press release says.

“Many small businesses think that a hacker attack won’t happen to them, because why would it be interesting to hack into their business, they think,” Lasse Lundqvist, a consultant and cyber expert at SMEDanmark said in the release. “Here it is important to remember that if something has value to the business, it also has value to a hacker.”

Just last month, the Danish Business Authority assessed IT security in small and medium-sized companies and found it lacking in 40 percent.