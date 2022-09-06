Danish tax minister wants to ban celebrities from gambling ads

High-profile Danes such as Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk and former national team footballer Brian Laudrup have appeared in betting ads, a practice the country’s tax minister said he wants to stop.
In a social media post, Bruus said he wants to forbid “famous sportspeople and other authorities” from appearing in betting ads.
“We must protect our children and young people from betting. Many children and young people get into financial difficulties because of gambling. That trend must be reversed,” he wrote.
In comments to broadcaster TV2 News on Monday evening, Bruus said that the government will this week begin negotiations with other parties over new measures that can help reduce gambling addiction.
A tax ministry report, published earlier this year, showed that just under 480,000 people aged between 18 and 79 in Denmark experience gambling problems in 2021. The number is twice as high as in 2016.
Last month, Bruus said he wants to ban betting commercials for 15 minutes before and after sports broadcasts on television.
“The most important thing is that we stop the mixing together of betting advertisements and sport on television. A football match is covered in adverts before, during and after. That must be forbidden,” the minister said.
