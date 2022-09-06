Danish local governments consider cutting streetlights to save energy

A survey by media TV2 Lorry found that up to six municipalities in its catchment area are considering reducing streetlight use as a savings measure. TV2 Lorry contacted 34 municipalities with the question with 11 responding.

The municipalities which confirmed they were discussing the option were Frederiksberg, Glostrup, Gladsaxe, Brøndby, Halsnæs and Albertslund.

In Frederiksberg, for example, street lighting is part of a proposed budget for next year. Calculations have found that a reduction of streetlight use by an average of one hour per day could result in savings of 300,000 kroner per year.

Three other municipalities – Fredensborg, Roskilde and Egedal – said they had no plans to change streetlight use, citing concerns over the public’s sense of safety.

Solrød Municipality said it already had the cost-cutting measure in use and had done so going all the way back to 2004. The local authority said it reduces street lighting between 1:30am and 4:30am on weekdays on low-traffic roads and in residential areas.

According to crime prevention council Det Kriminalpræventive Råd, street lighting plays an important role in crime prevention and public sense of security.

Roads, paths and car parks should be illuminated across their entire area, the council recommends.

“Good, even illumination is best, avoiding glare and without other distracting light from other sources. Bright lights do not give extra feelings of safety,” the council’s website states.

Several other countries are also considering street lighting as a possible savings area following the increase in energy prices, TV2 Lorry writes.

Streetlights have been switched off in Germany, Austria, Italy, France and Spain due to the energy crisis.

