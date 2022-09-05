Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Denmark to make manufacturers cover cost of plastic packaging

Denmark’s parliament has agreed a policy to hold manufacturers accountable for the single-use plastic and packaging they produce. 

Published: 5 September 2022 13:28 CEST
Denmark to make manufacturers cover cost of plastic packaging
A file photo of plastic waste in Denmark. A new political agreement will move some costs of plastic waste removal from consumers to producers. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The deal, which was agreed by a cross-aisle majority of parties last week, ensures that costs incurred due to use of plastic packaging will in future be paid be producers, rather than consumers.

“The agreement specifically means that it will be the polluter who has to pay for the packaging that ends up in our bins,” environment minister Lea Wermelin told news wire Ritzau. 

“This will give manufacturers a clear financial incentive to design greener. The greener you design, the less you have to spend as a company,” she said. 

The policy will result in a reduction of CO2 emissions of 120,000 tonnes by 2030, the Ministry of the Environment claims. A saving for households on waste removal costs is expected to be 600 kroner per year minus VAT.

Along with the Social Democratic government, the Liberal (Venstre), Socialist People’s Party (SF), Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre),  Red Green Alliance, Conservative, Danish People’s Party and Alternative party all back the parliamentary agreement.

Companies are expected to pay for plastic packaging under collective schemes which will oblige them to manage the waste themselves under a membership system, for which they will pay a weighted fee. Greener packaging will incur lower costs.

Denmark is one of the last countries in the European Union to make producers liable for the plastic waste they produce, and the measure isn’t scheduled to go into effect until January 1st, 2025 — the EU deadline for a bloc-wide plastic initiative. 

Data from EU agency Eurostat meanwhile show Denmark produces the most waste per capita in all the EU.

Lobby group Plastic Change/Rådet for Grøn Omstilling criticised the political deal as lacking ambition in a press statement.

“We had the chance to be a leading green country, as we would like to be, on this issue. But there’s no incentive for companies that want to go first on green conversions,” the organisation’s senior consultant Lone Mikkelsen said.

Wermelin rejected the criticism but welcomed the pressure from environmental groups.

“800 kilograms per Dane each year is too much [waste] and that’s why we must consume more sustainably. That’s what this agreement will help us to do. Our expectation is that businesses will start straight away,” she said.

READ MORE: Danes to sort trash into ten types under new green deal

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COPENHAGEN

Party demands new environmental scrutiny of Copenhagen artificial island project

Lynetteholmen, a major artificial island project intended to eventually protect Copenhagen from rising sea levels and provide thousands of homes, faces a potential loss of political backing after a party said it wanted to reassess environmental implications of the construction.

Published: 23 August 2022 12:34 CEST
Party demands new environmental scrutiny of Copenhagen artificial island project

The Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF) said on Tuesday that it wants a thorough investigation of the consequences of Lynetteholmen for the environment as a condition for its ongoing political support for the project.

The party’s transport spokesperson Anne Valentina Berthelsen said in a Facebook post that without the environmental assessment, “we can quite simply no longer support the project”.

Specifically, SF wants an assessment of environmental consequences to supplement existing studies related to outcomes of the project.

Berthelsen also said that SF wants an independent group of researchers and others to find any errors or omissions and to propose possible solutions to these.

The spokesperson said that the project has seen a number of scandals, citing earlier reports that waste from early construction was dumped in nearby Køge Bay, as well as potential reduction of water flow in the area.

READ ALSO: 

The SF spokesperson said she hoped to pressure transport minister Trine Bramsen to act on the issue.

“This is the last chance. For SF, this is a demand that must be met with. Otherwise, we are out of the agreement. So the minister must make an assessment of whether it is worth [agreeing to an investigation],” she wrote in the Facebook post.

In a written comment to news wire Ritzau, Bramsen said that requests and comments on the project could be raised in the group that signed for the project, of which SF is part.

“SF is, like everyone else, more than welcome to make suggestions and requests in relation to the strategic environmental assessment. That’s the whole point of [committee meetings],” she said.

An SF withdrawal from the project would not necessarily result in its failure, because enough other parties are in support to give it an overall majority.

Should other groups follow the left-wing group out of the agreement, however, the plan could struggle to receive the ongoing state funding needed to complete it over several decades.

Parliament last year gave the go-ahead to build Lynetteholm, a giant artificial island that will protect Copenhagen’s harbour waters from rising sea levels while also providing homes for 35,000 people.

Although it had a large majority at the time, Thomas Jensen, the Social Democrat MP coordinating the bill, dismissed claims that not enough had been done to assess the environmental consequences of what has been described as the largest construction project in Danish history.

The first new homes will be built by 2035, while Lynetteholmen itself will not be complete until 2070.

The island itself will be built on low-lying land reclaimed from the sea near Refshaleøen north of the capital. 

Meanwhile, a new tunnel under the harbour and a ring road to the east of the city will be constructed as infrastructure is developed.

SHOW COMMENTS