Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Denmark considers tightened gun laws after mall shooting

Danish Minister of Justice Mattias Tesfaye believes further restrictions are necessary after the attack on Copenhagen’s Field’s mall that claimed the lives of three and wounded many more.

Published: 5 September 2022 13:26 CEST
Denmark considers tightened gun laws after mall shooting
Danish justice minister Mattias Tesfaye favours stricter gun controls which would rpevent access to weapons for people with severe mental illnesses. File photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

The minister said that he favoured new gun controls in Denmark, in comments two months after the attack on the Copenhagen shopping centre in which three people were killed.

Tesfaye said that people with severe mental illness — as the Field’s shooter had previously been diagnosed with — shouldn’t be allowed to purchase high-powered guns. 

“There are some legal challenges in simply giving the police access to the health data of all Danes,” he said in comments to broadcaster DR.

“But we are looking at whether warning bells could still ring at police stations if weapons come anywhere near people with severe mental disorders,” he said.

The suspected Field’s shooter was admitted to a secure psychiatric facility the day after the attack. He is held under suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

People with severe mental illnesses should not be able to acquire a rifle such as the weapon used by the suspect in the Field’s attack, Tesfaye said.

He also stressed that he did not seek to criminalise people who suffer with mental illnesses.

Reports emerged following the July shooting that the suspected gunman was known to psychiatric services in the Greater Copenhagen region. He was reported to have sought psychiatric help shortly before the crime took place.

The regional health authority is looking into whether more could have been done to prevent the shooting. Results of an investigation are expected this month.

READ ALSO: Why does it take so long in Denmark to see a psychologist or therapist?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Denmark detains elderly man for possession of weapons

A judge at the district court on Danish island Bornholm on Wednesday detained a 76-year-old-man for a serious breach of the country’s gun control laws.

Published: 1 September 2022 12:08 CEST
Denmark detains elderly man for possession of weapons

The man was arrested on Tuesday for possessing a semiautomatic rifle with accompanying live ammunition, Danish news wire Ritzau reports.

That represents a breach of Denmark’s Weapons Law (Våbenloven) under aggravated circumstances, according to the Bornholm Police prosecution authority.

The man is suspected of several other, less serious infringements of the weapons law. These include possession without police permission of 19 other rifles or guns.

He was also found to be in possession of 1,208 pieces of ammunition and a canister of tear gas.

Following his arrest on Tuesday morning, the prosecution authority deemed there to be sufficient grounds to request his detainment [varetægtsfængsling in Danish, ed.].

He subsequently appeared at the Bornholm district court, located in the town of Rønne on the Baltic Sea island. The judge ruled that his release could be detriment to ongoing police investigations and he was therefore remanded in custody.

He will be detained for an initial four weeks but can appeal the decision at the Østre Landsret high court.

EXPLAINED: How gun control laws work in Denmark

SHOW COMMENTS