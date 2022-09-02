Read news from:
PROPERTY

What you need to know about Denmark’s housing ‘energimærke’

Denmark uses a graded marking system for buildings including houses, indicating energy efficiency and giving important information to homebuyers.

Published: 2 September 2022 15:27 CEST
What you need to know about Denmark’s housing 'energimærke'
Renovations like better insulation can improve the energy rating assigned to a house, benefitting potential sellers and buyers alike. File photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The energy marking – called an energimærke in Danish – is an indicator of the amount of energy a building uses and is a form guidance that can be used by potential buyers of a property, the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) explains.

In addition to being an easy-reference grading that is attached to a property, the system also provides an outline of valuable improvements that could be made to the building’s energy properties.

Houses, public buildings and business properties are all given an energy mark, but people hoping to become homeowners in Denmark are naturally most likely to be interested in how the system works for the first of these three categories.

A building must be given an energy marking whenever it is put up for sale or rented out. You’ll see the relevant letter on listings on estate agents’ websites, allowing you to compare the energy markings of different properties.

The marking given to a building can range from A to G, with A the best rating and G the worst.

The ‘A’ score is further divided into three sub-scores: A-2020, A-2015 and A-2010. The more recent the year, the better the rating. These were introduced after new types of building and low energy houses were developed and are usually only seen on new builds.

What do the letters mean?

The energy markings are based on calculations of the energy consumption of the property, which in turn indicates how efficient it is.

The marking is given following assessment by a consultant who takes measurements and looks at factors including the quality of the insulation, windows and doors and the heating system. Overall energy consumption is then calculated, factoring in standardised values for weather, number of occupants and use patterns.

It’s worth keeping in mind that this calculated energy consumption (beregnet forbrug) on which the energy marking is derived can be different from the actual consumption of the occupants.

For example, some people tend to save on energy use in their homes by switching off lights, taking cold showers and using appliances at night, while others leave windows open when the heating is on or have occupants with high-use habits, such as people who work from home or spend extended hours using desktop computers for gaming.

This means that the actual energy consumption of the house or building depends on who is using it. The energy marking is based on standardised, assumed consumption values. It provides information on the quality of the building, rather than on how it is used currently.

Additionally worth noting is that the energy used to supply a building is only part of the calculation when assessing the grade it should be awarded. Also factored in are the technical properties of the hardware, such as a water pump, installed in the building.

The type of energy used to supply the building and the way it is produced also plays a role. Electricity, district heating, oil, gas and firewood all have different ‘factors’ which are accounted for in the overall calculation. These values are not static: a building’s energy marking can change if it gets a new energy source as national or regional infrastructures or technology are changed.

These energy factors come from an EU building directive that forms the framework of Denmark’s energy marking system.

You can find the energy marking of any building in Denmark on the Energy Agency’s SparEnergi.dk website.

Why is the energy marking important when buying a home? 

A good energy marking tells you that a house or apartment is relatively cheap to heat and holds in heat well while also holding up to ventilation needs, real estate media Bolius notes.

It can also tell you that a building has efficient heating sources or something like solar panels, which will help give it a better grading.

The current climate of high energy prices mean that the energy marking can make a huge difference in your living costs. The same house heated by an ageing individual gas heater will be much less efficient – and have a lower marking – than one on the district heating network.

Homes with good energy markings can often be sold for more than ones with worse ratings, if all other factors are equal.

Potential homebuyers should be interested in the energy rating of a house or building because it gives an idea of the condition of the property in terms of its energy efficiency: how well insulated and economical it is, how much it costs to heat up and how much electricity it is likely to use.

When houses are put on the market, sellers are obliged by law to provide an energy marking (with the exception of properties under 60 square metres, but a report can also be requested in these cases). Energy markings are valid for 10 years and can normally be reused within this timeframe, unless major changes are made to the building.

This means that a report is produced or already exists, telling interested buyers not only what the rating of the house is, but also what potential improvements could be made to make it more efficient.

A report might, for example, state that added roof insulation or switching out an individual gas heater and joining the district heating network would pay off in the long term through saved energy costs.

The report helpfully points out three specific places in the building which are the most suitable for energy improvements, Bolius notes, while also providing information on all other potential upgrades.

In addition to potential savings on energy, you can also see how much you will reduce CO2 emissions by carrying out the recommended renovations.

What should sellers be aware of?

Sellers are responsible for ensuring an energy marking is provided when they put their house on the market.

If the property is being sold using an estate agent, the agency will normally arrange this.

People who own apartments must request the assessment through the association (ejerforening or andelsforening depending on the ownership structure) that manages the building. This is because the energy marking is not calculated based on the individual apartment, but on the entire building within the relevant ownership association.

Sellers may also consider carrying out energy renovations before putting their house on the market. According to Bolius, several studies have shown that a better energy marking results in a better selling price. The average house will net the seller an average 500 kroner extra per square metre for every letter by which the energy marking is upgraded.

A subsidy scheme for energy renovations, ‘Bygningspuljen’, was launched by the Energy Agency in 2020.

COST OF LIVING

How the war in Ukraine affects Danish food production and prices

Global inflation, soaring energy prices and shattered supply chains following the coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in food costs. Now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is compounding supply and demand pressure. How is this affecting Danish food production?

Published: 1 September 2022 10:17 CEST
How the war in Ukraine affects Danish food production and prices

According to Statistics Denmark, the price of food products has increased by 7.7 percent during the last year. Increases of over 15 percent were recorded for several products including milk, beef and pasta products.

The reasons for the food price increase are twofold, according to the sector director for food with the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), Leif Nielsen.

Firstly, there is a global food shortage due to droughts and extreme weather in several parts of the world; secondly, the war in Ukraine is causing an energy crisis around Europe.

“Producing food is a very energy-intensive operation. Even at home, the most electricity used is in your kitchen. You’ve got heating up and cooling down, for the food to be safe.

“That’s why food prices are more crazy than other goods because you have two things affecting it; global food production shortage and the energy crisis,” Nielsen told The Local.

What is the energy crisis?

Russia currently provides 40 percent of the EU’s gas and 27 percent of its oil. European governments are trying to wean their countries off supplies from Russia, which has pushed up global prices by creating more demand for supplies from elsewhere.

High gas prices also mean high electricity prices because part of the electricity supply is generated by burning natural gas. Companies also use more electricity when gas is in short supply, which pushes prices up.

The agricultural industry is particularly affected because of the rise in raw materials and fertiliser, the energy needed to produce food and packaging and an increase in transportation costs.

Global trade sanctions mean that some cargo containers, ships, and trucks carrying necessary materials have ended up blocked or diverted.  

Russia and Ukraine are also significant exporters of agricultural fertilisers and natural gas is a key ingredient in processing fertilisers.

Nielsen says that Denmark has had the money to pay for fertilisers so far, so it hasn’t been affected by this yet, despite the fact the price is four to five times higher than usual.

When can we expect to see food prices go back down?

“We will have to see what happens this winter,” Nielsen told The Local.

“If you’d have asked me half a year ago, I would have said that every time we have a food crisis, which can happen every 10-15 years, it takes about two years to recover. But this time, we have the war in Ukraine and the fact Ukraine and Russia are huge producers of fertilisers. So the world will be affected next year as well.

“Unfortunately I haven’t seen any positive affects yet, so I’m not that optimistic it will take two years to recover. It’s probably longer, ” Nielsen said. 

Will there be a food shortage in Denmark?

“We haven’t got empty shelves – for now. But we are concerned,” Nielsen told The Local.

“If there’s any breakdown in the energy supply system, you’ll see it in food stores very quickly. 

“When I look at the energy prices all around Europe, I’m a little worried we could have a problem with the gas supply when it comes to winter. If we have a very cold winter, it could be a problem. We don’t like to depend on nature, we like to be in control so there is lot of nervousness. I think we will survive this winter but it will be tough.”

What happens if Russia shuts down gas exports to Europe?

Russia’s main gas pipeline to Germany was completely shut down on Tuesday for supposed maintenance.

The Russian state-owned energy giant, Gazprom, said the restrictions on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would last for the next three days. But there are concerns that the supply may not resume once repairs are finished. 

The pipeline was shut down for 10 days in July – again for repairs, according to Russia – and has recently been operating at just 20 percent capacity because of what Russia describes as faulty equipment. Russia denies accusations it is using energy supplies as a weapon of war against Western countries.

The Danish Energy Agency declared an “Early Warning” on June 20th when the pipeline was operating at 60 percent capacity. This is the first level of Denmark’s emergency response plan to secure gas in the event of a serious supply crisis.

If the pipeline doesn’t reopen, there are some levers Denmark can pull – like activating emergency measures and reducing gas supplies to large businesses. But it may find itself competing with other countries for scarce supplies, sending prices even higher.

Denmark does continue to use a growing percentage of renewable energy, however. 50 per cent of electricity in Denmark is supplied by wind and solar power. With the country’s ambitious plans like the world’s first  ‘Energy Island’ in the North Sea, the role of renewables will substantially increase. 

What can people do to help the situation?

“Don’t produce food waste so don’t buy more than you can eat and try to eat everything. If people just buy what they’re going to eat, then we can reduce the demand for food and prices go down a bit”, Nielsen told The Local.

“We are already seeing there isn’t as much waste in the supermarkets as before, when prices were lower. The cheaper end-of-shelf-life products are also being sold.

“Energy-wise, if you have spare fridge or freezer don’t use them. Be careful how to heat up the home and wear more clothes to keep warm,” Nielsen added.

The Danish government is paying out relief to around 400,000 households affected by high heating bills, but individuals are also adapting daily habits to reduce bills.

This includes not making meals that require long oven time; using slower but more efficient washing programmes on dishwashers and washing machines, and running them at night; and avoiding the tumble dryer.

Energy prices as high as 7.7 kroner per kilowatt hour can fall to as much as 3 kroner per kilowatt hour at night. This can be checked using tracking apps, which monitor the kWh price by the hour. Popular apps to monitor electricity prices include ‘Min strøm’, ‘Elpriser’ and ‘Andel Energi’.

