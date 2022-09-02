For members
PROPERTY
What you need to know about Denmark’s housing ‘energimærke’
Denmark uses a graded marking system for buildings including houses, indicating energy efficiency and giving important information to homebuyers.
Published: 2 September 2022 15:27 CEST
Renovations like better insulation can improve the energy rating assigned to a house, benefitting potential sellers and buyers alike. File photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix
COST OF LIVING
How the war in Ukraine affects Danish food production and prices
Global inflation, soaring energy prices and shattered supply chains following the coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in food costs. Now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is compounding supply and demand pressure. How is this affecting Danish food production?
Published: 1 September 2022 10:17 CEST
